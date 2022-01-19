Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,001 in the last 365 days.

Hughes: Corman Letter ‘Cheap Political Stunt’ and Voter Suppression

Harrisburg, PA − January 19, 2022 − On the floor of the state Senate today, Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, responded to attempts by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, to nullify the results of Philadelphia’s District Attorney election of ten weeks ago when the incumbent won re-election with 69 percent of the vote.

In a letter sent yesterday to state House Speaker Brian Cutler, Corman called for the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner based on increases in violent crime.

Hughes called the letter “a cheap political stunt and a desperate act by a failing gubernatorial campaign,” as well as “an attempt to nullify the democratic decisions based on a vote by the people in the city.”

Noting rising crime rates in counties across the state, both urban and rural, Hughes questioned why Corman targeted Philadelphia.

Watch full remarks here.

###

You just read:

Hughes: Corman Letter ‘Cheap Political Stunt’ and Voter Suppression

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.