Hughes: Corman Letter ‘Cheap Political Stunt’ and Voter Suppression

Harrisburg, PA − January 19, 2022 − On the floor of the state Senate today, Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, responded to attempts by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, to nullify the results of Philadelphia’s District Attorney election of ten weeks ago when the incumbent won re-election with 69 percent of the vote.

In a letter sent yesterday to state House Speaker Brian Cutler, Corman called for the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner based on increases in violent crime.

Hughes called the letter “a cheap political stunt and a desperate act by a failing gubernatorial campaign,” as well as “an attempt to nullify the democratic decisions based on a vote by the people in the city.”

Noting rising crime rates in counties across the state, both urban and rural, Hughes questioned why Corman targeted Philadelphia.

