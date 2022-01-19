PECO to Restrict Market Street Next Week for Utility Improvement in West Chester Borough

01/19/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PECO is planning a single lane closure on Market Street between Brandywine Street and New Street in West Chester Borough, Chester County, on Monday, January 24, through Friday, January 28, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PECO will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

