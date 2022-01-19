Short Waterproof Puffer Jacket For Women - Ladies Sustainable Winter Coats Canada

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak’s all-new Mesa puffer coat is environmentally friendly, as it is free of animal-derived materials and features the featherless PrimaLoft® insulation for extra warmth. It is also both wind and water-resistant due to its DWR component. Its shell and lining consist of 100% recycled polyester.

More information is available on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The new Mesa puffer coat’s 20K/20K breathability allows customers to wear it comfortably during winter activities. Its elasticated cuffs help block out cold air. The coat has a packable hood for convenience and side pockets with snap buttons for security. A vertical welt inside pocket in the chest area acts as extra storage.

The coat is machine washable and available in sizes ranging from XS to XL. It comes with guidance on proper washing and maintenance for long-lasting performance. The garment features elastic and toggles so the wearer can adjust the hem as needed, along with an emblem embroidered on the sleeves.

Frank And Oak ships orders to Canada, the United States, and 40+ countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Shipping is free for orders above $75 in Canada and the United States; for other countries, international shipping costs apply, as calculated at checkout.

Customers can contact Frank And Oak by email or through the dedicated webchat service on their website. The company is also available on Facebook Messenger and Twitter to answer any queries or concerns.

As previously announced, founded in Montreal in 2012 by Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani, Frank And Oak started as an online-only seller of modern menswear. Following their success, the company has also expanded to womenswear and multiple brick-and-mortar stores across Canada.

Frank And Oak is now a leader in sustainable fashion and prides itself on retailing products that use innovative fabrics and materials. The company employs sustainable methods and practices through their supply chain to reduce the negative impact on the environment as much as possible.

This latest announcement by the brand is in line with their sustainability values, as the Mesa puffer coat incorporates both current fashion trends and the company’s environmental goals.

https://vimeo.com/649303657

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com for more information.

