Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,012 in the last 365 days.

Rules Committee Establishes Public Comment Period on Cameras in Courtrooms

News Item
Rules Committee Establishes Public Comment Period on Cameras in Courtrooms

Posted: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court issued an order on June 18, 2021, directing the Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure to consider whether the current requirements in Rule 4 of the General Rules of Practice authorizing audio and visual coverage of district court criminal proceedings in Minnesota should be modified or expanded.   The Advisory Committee is inviting any person or organization to provide written comments in support of or in opposition to modification or expansion of the requirements.  The Committee will also hold a public hearing on Friday, February, 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (location to be determined). Comments, including any request to address the Committee at the hearing, must be sent by email to Kyle Christopherson, Communications Specialist, Court Information Office, at kyle.christopherson@courts.state.mn.us no later than Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The Committee reserves the right to limit all presentations and submissions appropriately.

You just read:

Rules Committee Establishes Public Comment Period on Cameras in Courtrooms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.