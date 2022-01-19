Rules Committee Establishes Public Comment Period on Cameras in Courtrooms
Posted: Wednesday, January 19, 2022The Minnesota Supreme Court issued an order on June 18, 2021, directing the Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure to consider whether the current requirements in Rule 4 of the General Rules of Practice authorizing audio and visual coverage of district court criminal proceedings in Minnesota should be modified or expanded. The Advisory Committee is inviting any person or organization to provide written comments in support of or in opposition to modification or expansion of the requirements. The Committee will also hold a public hearing on Friday, February, 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (location to be determined). Comments, including any request to address the Committee at the hearing, must be sent by email to Kyle Christopherson, Communications Specialist, Court Information Office, at kyle.christopherson@courts.state.mn.us no later than Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The Committee reserves the right to limit all presentations and submissions appropriately.