Statement of Sen. Bong Go: Re: addressing mental health concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release January 18, 2022

I urge PhilHealth to develop as soon as possible a more comprehensive mental health package that will also include consultation and other outpatient services. For as long as it is viable on the part of PhilHealth, coverage should include a much wider range of mental and behavioral conditions.

I also appeal to DOH to make its existing Medicine Access Program for Mental Health more accessible to as many Filipinos in need of mental health medicines. Although the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong City continues to cater to mental health patients, we have to make this type of government service available to more people nationwide, especially in rural and far-flung areas.

Huwag na nating pahirapan ang mga mamamayan natin na sila pa ang lalapit sa atin. Gobyerno na dapat ang lumapit sa kanila.

Likewise, I urge all concerned agencies to bolster our COVID-19 Reintegration strategy to assist people recovering from moderate and severe COVID-19 and address their post-COVID-19 conditions. This is to ensure that they regain their full health and become productive members of our society again.

As I have said many times before, we have to ensure that no Filipino is left behind on our journey towards full post-pandemic and economic recovery.

