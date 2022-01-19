IAM: Negative results for all nucleic acid tests carried out on hamsters in pet shops

MACAU, January 19 - In view of the issue about the novel coronavirus detected in multiple samples collected from hamsters in a pet shop in Hong Kong, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has sent more staff to carry out inspections of pet shops selling hamsters in Macao on 18 January, and performed random nucleic acid tests for novel coronavirus on the hamsters in the pet shops on 19 January. All the results are negative. According to import records, no hamsters were imported into Macao by retail establishments of pets in Macao since last year.

IAM will closely monitor the development of the issue and carry out dynamic risk assessment jointly with the Health Bureau, and adopt prevention and control measures corresponding to the development of the pandemic.

Furthermore, IAM urges pet owners to adopt proper protection measures for themselves and their pets in terms of hygiene and disinfection, and not to abandon their pets because of false rumours.