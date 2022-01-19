The Everest Foundation Helping Danny Trejo’s Toys for Tacos

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the holiday season, The Everest Foundation played a role in helping Danny Trejo's Toys for Tacos event. With celebrity actor Danny Trejo as the main face of the event, The Everest Foundation also poured many resources into making the event special.

The team behind Toys for Tacos has always had a soft spot for the less fortunate during the holiday season. This new initiative helps get others involved when they might not know where to start. So many people are hoping to provide some level of assistance to others, but they don't have a place to give back.

Toys for Tacos aims to be a perfect solution for those who already go to the taco shops and eat. They can donate just one toy or several in just a short amount of time.

Those interested in giving back had the opportunity to give toys at any of Trejo's Tacos five locations. There were also drop-off opportunities at Trejo's Coffee and Donuts. Trejo made frequent stops at the locations for an exhilarating experience for fans who could interact with him. The celebrity actor is most known for his villain roles in Heat, Desperado, and Con Air movies.

The event turned out to be a fantastic success for the holiday season. Also helping out with the Toys for Tacos was LA County supervisor Hilda Solis. The Everest Foundation and Danny Trejo all have plans to do the event again next year.

There are already talks about the opportunity to make Toys for Tacos a bigger and better event in 2022. Bringing on more supportive leaders to join The Everest Foundation. The toy drive picked up considerable press during the 2021 holiday season, and it could be even better going forward. When more and more people learn about the drive, toy totals grow.

The Everest Foundation is an organization based around Dr. Edwin Everest. After passing away in 2008, his family has carried on his giving tradition in the academia, medical, and business world. Based in Los Angeles, the non-profit organization is led by President and CEO Mrs. Agata Everest, chairperson Mrs. Bimla Everest, and Dr. Michael Everest.

