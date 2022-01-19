Green Building Initiative Announces Election of Kathy Loftus as Chair of the Board of Directors
President of Business Development at e2s building performance, former Whole Foods VP of Sustainability to chair GBI Board of Directors.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative, Inc. (GBI) is pleased to announce the election of Kathy Loftus, Vice President of Business Development at e2s building performance, as Chair of its Board of Directors. Four new officers and five new directors were also named to the board during this election.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kathy as GBI’s first woman Chair. She is taking the helm at a pivotal moment of global growth for the organization,” said Vicki Worden, President & CEO of GBI. “Kathy brings decades of leadership in sustainability and will play a key role in positioning GBI as an internationally recognized standards developer and thought leader reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment.”
Loftus brings extensive experience in leadership, organizational transformation, and sustainable business development to this role. Before joining e2s in 2020, she served for fourteen years as Whole Foods Market’s Vice President of Sustainability and Global Leader of Sustainable Facilities, overseeing Whole Foods’ buildings portfolio, including energy, engineering, and facilities management, as well as waste diversion. She also supported sustainable packaging and sustainability education and communication, responsible sourcing, and food safety programs. She was a founding Steering Committee member for U.S. DOE’s Better Buildings Alliance and a founding member of EPA’s Green Chill Program. She sits on the board of The Future of American Energy and has formerly served on the Board of Clean Air-Cool Planet and the board of Waste Cap of MA. Loftus holds B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and serves as a member of WPI’s’ Center for Sustainability in Business and Mechanical Engineering External Advisory Boards. She also is a member of Mass Maritime Academy’s Energy Advisory Council and Cradle to Cradle’s Renewable Energy and Carbon Management Advisory Group. Loftus has served on GBI’s Board of Directors since 2013.
“I am honored to have been elected as this year’s GBI Board Chair,” said Loftus. “GBI’s impact with the advancement of Green Globes and other portfolio tools has grown exponentially. I’m extremely motivated to build on the work of the amazingly talented leaders who came before me to continue our vision of increasing access to sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings for all.”
GBI’s Membership voted on December 2, 2021, to approve the 2021 Executive Committee Slate under one-year terms:
● Chair: Kathy Loftus (VP, Business Development, e2s building performance)
● Immediate Past Chair: Tim Atkinson (VP, Sales, Stimson Lumber Company)
● Chair Elect: Dr. Amlan Mukherjee (Professor – Department of Civil Engineering, Michigan Technological University)
● Treasurer: Luis Perez-Soto (VP, Treasurer, Lennar Financial Services)
● Secretary: Tim Thiel (Sustainability & Public Affairs North America, Covestro)
● Director: Sydney Lindquist (Global Sustainability Leader, Hexion)
● Director: John Lister (Principal, JL Architects)
● Director: Brenda Steinhauer (Quality Manager, W.A. Richardson Builders)
GBI is also pleased to announce the approval of five new Directors, effective December 2021, under three-year terms:
● Consolato Gattuso (Director of Engineering at Piedmont Office Realty Trust)
● Alison Hoagland (Principal, Mackenzie)
● Meagan Sykes (Sustainability Consultant, Solterre Design)
● Simon Turner (Founder, Building Cognition)
● Robin Yochum (Energy Program Manager, Nevada Governor’s Office of Energy)
The new directors join eight returning directors that include:
● Sara Greenwood (Principal, The Greenwood Consulting Group)
● Tehmina Husain (Sustainability Consultant, Merrick & Company)
● Kerry Little (Corporate Sustainability Manager, Arauco North America)
● Donald Martin (Principal, Marston Design Studio)
● Jenna Rowe (Global Sustainability Lead, Closure Systems Incorporated)
● Andrea Rutledge (President & CEO, Construction Management Association of America)
● Richard Schroeder (President & CEO, Cresline Plastic Pipe Co.)
● Douglas Tucker (Director, Industry and Government Relations, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.)
With the election of five new directors, the GBI Board of Directors now seats 21 voting directors. The officers and board of directors provide strategic direction and guidance over the growth and expansion of GBI’s mission, impact, environmental objectives, and governance principles.
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
