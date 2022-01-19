Register Now: Maine Collaborative Child Abuse Prevention Online Conference February 2-4

Register now for a 3-day free online conference for Social Workers, Law Enforcement, Educators, & Prosecutors.

This event is co-sponsored by Cumberland County Children’s Advocacy Center, Maine Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center, Trauma-informed Prosecutor Project (TiPP), and Portland Pump Company.

Trainings are designed to provide cross disciplinary education, advocacy for systemic legal change, guidance for survivor support and leadership on emerging technologies, education and training around how to recognize and address the intersecting forms of child maltreatment in connection with child sexual abuse is the focus of all.

FEBRUARY 2-4, 2022 – 8:30AM TO 4PM

Day 1:

Essentials of Trauma-Informed Care

Essentials of Adverse Childhood Experiences

Empowering Survivors To Understand The Impact of Childhood Trauma… Getting Through, Not Over

Vicarious Trauma & Self-Care Strategies

Day 2:

Understanding the Impact Of Trauma On Boys

Strategies, Tips, & Activities for The Classroom: Building Connections & Developing Empathy

Personal Safety Building Blocks: Consent, & Empathy for Parents

Personal Safety Building Blocks: Consent, & Empathy for Professionals

Day 3:

Trauma-Informed Approaches to Victims of Technology-Facilitated

Abuse No Perfect Victim: Combating Issues & Overcoming Jury Bias in Cases with Difficult Kids

Smoke & Fire: Trauma, ACEs, How They Impact Child Abuse Investigation & Prosecution

Creating Trauma-Informed Spaces for Victims & Families Throughout the Justice System

