Ecuador’s President formalizes expansion of Galapagos Marine Reserve, celebrates milestone aboard the Galapagos Legend
The expansion of the Galapagos Marine Reserve will protect more than 30.000 migratory species.QUITO, PICHINCHA, ECUADOR, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 14th, the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, signed an executive decree formalizing the expansion of the Galapagos Marine Reserve (GMR). President Lasso signed the order during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Puerto Ayora. A celebratory lunch hosted by the Presidency of Ecuador and the Ministry of Environment followed aboard the Galapagos Legend, the flagship of Go Galapagos - Kleintours, anchored just off Santa Cruz Island, in the heart of the Galapagos archipelago. Marking the significance of the occasion, the ceremony was also attended by Colombian President Iván Duque, and former US president Bill Clinton, among other dignitaries.
The new decree expands the protected marine areas of the Galapagos by 60,000 square kilometers, adding to the existing reserve of 138,000 square kilometers. Establishing a maritime migratory corridor between the Galapagos and the Costa Rican Isla del Coco, the decree creates a safe swim way where important endangered migratory species, such as sharks, whales, turtles, and manta rays, can safely travel. This expansion will allow the Galapagos Islands to remain one of the most important marine reserves in the world.
“The Galapagos Islands are a unique habitat with incredible biodiversity. The territory is home to over 3,000 species, of which about 600 can only be found here. This expansion will help secure one of the world’s most critical migratory ‘highways’ for marine wildlife. This means that there is now more space than ever before available to protect these amazing creatures.” said Emil Klein, CEO of Go Galapagos - Kleintours and host of the event. “Now we can continue to responsibly share this pristine natural environment with visitors from all over the world.”
Go Galapagos - Kleintours is dedicated to eco-tourism and sharing the pristine nature of the Galapagos Islands with visitors from around the world. The company works hand-in-hand with the Galapagos National Park Service to ensure environmentally responsible visits to the Galapagos Islands. “Every detail on board our ships is designed to minimize ecological impact,” states Alexis Alvarez, Head of International Sales. “Our vessels are certified to the highest national and international standards of good environmental practice. And all our vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art technology in key areas such as waste management, water treatment, and energy consumption.”
The expanded GMR is a victory for marine conservation advocates and the species that call the territory in and around the Galapagos Islands home. It is also an important win for tour operators who promote environmentally friendly tourism to the islands. “Ensuring the survival of endangered migratory species through the expanded GMR means we can continue to responsibly share the magic of Galapagos Islands with visitors for years to come,” says Go Galapagos - Kleintours CEO Klein.
Go Galapagos - Kleintours, owners, and operators of the Galapagos Legend have been leading journeys to Earth’s most pristine natural environment for over 30 years. We pair local expertise with world-class amenities to provide eco-luxury tours to the Galapagos Islands and other destinations within Ecuador and Peru. Dedicated to environmentally responsible tourism, we have the ships, itineraries, and knowledge to make your Galapagos journey effortless and amazing. To experience the natural wonders of the Galapagos, please visit www.gogalapagos.com.
