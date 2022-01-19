Governor Wolf Builds on Commitment of a Lead-Free PA, Announces $168 Million Investment in Water Infrastructure Projects in 13 Counties

Building on his commitment for a Lead-Free PA, Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $168 million for 15 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 13 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“Making critical investments like the ones announced today help to revitalize our communities across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “Perhaps more importantly, they also play a vital role in addressing commitments we’ve made as Pennsylvanians toward our own environment, by honoring our role in cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay tributary region, restoring our lakes and streams, and minimizing our impact on fresh waters in every region of the state.”

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

“With more than $10 billion in community investments, PENNVEST has highlighted the importance and value of our state revolving loan fund,” said Gov. Wolf. “Offering affordable financing for large-scale infrastructure projects has allowed Pennsylvania’s communities to grow and rebuild without burdening residents with unreasonable financial demands, paving the way for stronger communities and more opportunities for Pennsylvanians to prosper and thrive.”

A list of project summaries follows:

Drinking Water Projects

Blair County

*Curryville Water Authority – received a $210,790 loan and a $2,178,210 grant to install approximately 7,500 feet of water line connection and an additional chlorine booster injection system. The project will provide an interconnect to the Martinsburg Municipal Authority, ensuring reliable, potable water for residents in that service area.

Luzerne County

*Hazleton City Authority – received a $19,835,000 loan to replace approximately 34,000 feet of distribution system piping and associated water mains. The project will replace aging, deteriorated system components, reduce unaccounted-for water loss, and improve fire protection capabilities.

Potter County

Galeton Borough Authority – received a $353,908 loan to install new electrical systems, motor actuated valves, and flow meters to ensure automatic monitoring of treated water quality, alarms, and shutdown capability. The project will satisfy a Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order and Corrective Action Plan to prevent the delivery of improperly treated water to users in the event of malfunctions.

Wastewater Projects

Armstrong County

**Freeport Borough – received an $11,000,000 loan to construct a new wastewater treatment plant, utilizing sequencing batch reactor technology. The project will eliminate untreated or inadequately treated discharge and current hydraulic overloads that are impacting Buffalo Creek.

Blair County

Northern Blair County Regional Sewer Authority – received an $8,774,181 loan to replace and/or rehabilitate approximately 5,000 feet of gravity mainline, 10,000 feet of gravity mainline lining, and approximately 150 gravity lateral connections. The project will address an existing system beyond its useful life and inflow and infiltration issues.

Centre County

Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority – received a $2,371,000 loan to replace an existing chlorine gas disinfection system with a dual-channel ultraviolet disinfection system. The project will replace infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life.

Clearfield County

**City of DuBois – received a $57,566,897 loan and a $4,433,103 grant to construct a new wastewater treatment plant and replace approximately 12,500 feet of sanitary sewer and sewer interceptor lines. The project will meet required effluent limits in accordance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

Dauphin County

**Halifax Area Water and Sewer Authority – received a $6,519,652 loan and a $10,587,348 grant to construct approximately 13,600 feet of gravity sewer, pump stations and grinder pumps, and approximately 19,800 feet of associated force mains. The project will provide public sewer service to areas currently served by failing onlot sewer systems.

Fayette County

**North Union Township Municipal Services Authority – received a $10,229,112 loan to install approximately 55,000 feet of sewer line and four new pump stations. The project will address malfunctioning onlot systems, wildcat discharges, and an inadequate, privately-owned treatment plant.

Indiana County

Blairsville Municipal Authority – received a $680,000 loan to restore an existing pump station, serving 1,788 households in Blairsville Borough and Burrell Township. The project will extend the useful life of existing infrastructure and ensure adequate wastewater service to area residents.

Union County

Lewis Township – received a $1,648,932 loan and a $209,268 grant to rehabilitate and expand an existing wastewater treatment plant with new technologies, eliminating a Marsh and Meadow system treatment process. The project will decommission malfunctioning onlot systems throughout the community.

Washington County

**Cecil Township Municipal Authority – received a $13,876,149 loan to construct a new wastewater treatment plant, eliminating a collection of wildcat sewers with environmental discharge locations currently in use. The project will ensure reliable wastewater treatment service for the Village of Lawrence and eliminate discharges of raw sewage into tributaries of the Chartiers Creek.

Westmoreland County

City of Monessen – received a $2,370,000 loan to replace approximately 3,400 feet of sewer pipe, reducing overflow incidents. The project will alleviate the potential for human contact with untreated sewage and significantly decrease overflows into the Monongahela River.

Stormwater Projects

Philadelphia County

**City of Philadelphia – received an $8,670,000 loan to install 37 green stormwater infrastructure systems, as well as rain gardens and stormwater bumpouts in the neighborhoods of Packer Park, South Philly, Overbrook, Lawndale, and Holmesburg. The project will reduce the volume of untreated water entering local streams and rivers.

**City of Philadelphia – received a $6,825,000 loan to install 34 green stormwater infrastructure systems, as well as infiltration trenches, and stormwater bumpouts in the neighborhoods of South Philly, Saunders Park, Fairmount, and Harrowgate. The project will reduce the volume of stormwater entering the combined sewer system in an environmental justice community.

* denotes projects that have Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

** denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds