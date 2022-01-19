Stephen P. Wilkes Appointed as Chief Legal Officer of The Wagner Law Group
Nationally recognized ERISA and employee benefits law firm, The Wagner Law Group, announced that Stephen P. Wilkes has been named the firm’s Chief Legal Officer
Excellent leadership structure is vital as our firm continues to grow, and Steve is an outstanding fit for this critical postion”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, nationally recognized as one of the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firms, has announced that partner, Stephen P. Wilkes, has been designated as the firm’s Chief Legal Officer. “Excellent leadership structure is vital as our firm continues to grow, and Steve is an outstanding fit for this critical position,” says Ms. Wagner
— Marcia S. Wagner, founder and Managing Director
Mr. Wilkes is widely known for his practice in the ERISA fiduciary area, as well as related investment management law and securities law matters. In his role as The Wagner Law Group’s Chief Legal Officer, he will work closely with Ms. Wagner as a senior leader of the firm and will be responsible for the firm’s strategic growth process via targeted hiring or practice group acquisition as well as coordinating the strategic efforts of the firm’s existing practice groups. Mr. Wilkes will continue in his crucial role as the practice area leader for the firm’s ERISA Fiduciary Compliance, Independent Fiduciary, and Investment Management Law practices. “I am very excited about the chance to assist Marcia and the firm as it continues to grow successfully,” says Mr. Wilkes.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 46 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
