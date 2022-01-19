HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues Statement on New CDC Data Showing Significant Drop in the Uninsurance Rate

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released the statement below, based on new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a decline in the uninsured rate in 2021:

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the Biden-Harris Administration, it is highly encouraging to see new data showing the number of uninsured Americans dropped significantly from July 2020 to September 2021, especially among working-age adults and people with low incomes. This is welcome news, particularly on the heels of a record-breaking year of affordable health care enrollment, with nearly five million Americans having newly gained coverage under the Biden-Harris Administration.

“President Biden promised to build on the Affordable Care Act and make health care a right, not a privilege. And it’s clear – President Biden delivered. Thanks to the Administration’s American Rescue Plan, more people across the country are gaining access to quality and affordable health care than ever before, which is particularly critical during this pandemic. As we work to build our country back better, the Department of Health and Human Services will continue to ensure that quality, affordable health care – and the peace of mind that comes with it – is within reach for everyone.”