Palau Joins DATCP as the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Diversity Outreach Specialist​

MADISON, Wis. – In an effort to improve consumer and stakeholder access to critical information and resources in underserved communities, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has hired Adin Palau as Diversity Outreach Specialist.

DATCP's Diversity Outreach Specialist will connect stakeholders and residents to the programs and resources of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. This position will focus on improving access to education, mediation, and training resources for the Bureau of Business Trade Practices, the Bureau of Consumer Protection, and the Bureau of Weights and Measures.

“We are fortunate to add Adin's extensive experience in building responsive government systems to DATCP," said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator for the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Adin's impressive background in community engagement is sure to enhance the ability of our team to understand and address the needs of diverse communities across the state."

In this capacity, Palau will be serving as a resource for communities and groups in diverse areas of the state who provide services to consumers and businesses, especially Latinx populations. Palau will also develop ways to connect with English as a second language (ESL) owned/operated businesses seeking information about consumer laws that affect their businesses.

“I am honored to serve our communities and to continue building bridges of connection to empower them," said Palau. “I look forward to working with our community partners to advance strategies to remove barriers, foster collaboration, and increase language access to services and information for our communities."

Prior to this position, Palau worked as Assistant Director of Community and Campus Engagement at the Office of Community Relations with the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing campus outreach efforts to foster collaboration with diverse communities in Madison. A native of Havana, Cuba, Palau is a graduate of the Havana Polytechnic Institute and has extensive experience developing multilingual programs in large state organizations. Palau brings strong expertise in diversity and inclusi​on; he currently serves as the Chair of the State Council on Affirmative Action, and in 2021 he was appointed to serve on the Governor Tony Evers' Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion. Palau has also served on the Board of Directors of the Urban League of Greater Madison, and Centro Hispano of Dane County.

