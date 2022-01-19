New Hampshire now loans out assistive technology device, Toothbrush Pillow
ANTHEM PLEASANT, INVENTOR AND ENTREPRENEUR, DONATES TOOTHBRUSH PILLOWS TO HELP NEW HAMPSHIRE'S ELDERLY AND DISABLEDCONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In New Hampshire, The Granite State, sometimes acquiring the right equipment, technology, and tools to aid persons with neurological or physical impairments often can be among life's challenges. Now a state agency is making it easier to order an assistive device online or from a store to make life easier and trust that when you get the device home, it works as advertised.
According to CDC.gov, 3 percent of New Hampshire adults have a self-care disability and 7 percent have an independent living disability. There's new hope for New Hampshire with disabling health issues such as Parkinson's, arthritis, M.S., or loss of limb from inventor and entrepreneur Anthem Pleasant through a small device called the Toothbrush Pillow.
"The Toothbrush Pillow rests on a counter and securely holds and balances the toothbrush while the person applies toothpaste. It makes a routine daily function easier to accomplish using only one hand,” Pleasant says. “It is a small, inexpensive device that helps affected persons maintain good oral health.”
“Better still, the Toothbrush Pillow can be demonstrated in the home or used on a short-term loan before purchasing the device for free,” Pleasant says.
The home demonstrations are available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
In New Hampshire, Pleasant said, the device has been placed in the state’s Advanced Technology (AT) Demonstration Center. The process to get a demonstration or device loan is to go onto ATINNH.AT.4ALL, add item to cart, fill out a quick form, and someone will contact you. We have been working with Jay Wilson, New Hampshire Program Coordinator, Institute on Disability, to get the Toothbrush Pillow into inventory.
ATinNH puts out a quarterly newsletter, Vision and Voice, that highlights assistive technology ideas and updates to their program. Additionally, ATinNH has created a few Accessibility Webinar Series to help individuals learn how to design, create, and produce products to be used by as many people as possible; both those living with a disability and without. The following is an excerpt about New Hampshire’s Assistive Technology Program:
Assistive Technology New Hampshire (ATinNH) The Institute on Disability is the lead agency for New Hampshire’s statewide Assistive Technology Act Program: Assistive Technology in New Hampshire, or ATinNH. The Mission of the Vermont Assistive Technology Program is to support full access and integration for Vermonters with disabilities and aging related needs, in education, work and their communities.
Assistive Technology (AT) is integral to the daily lives of many New Hampshire residents. AT at the IOD is focused on three primary goals: expanding access to demonstrations and loans of assistive technology; increasing the reuse of assistive technology equipment; and providing training and educational opportunities.
The goal for is for all 56 AT Locations (50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico) to soon present the Toothbrush Pillow through their local Assistive Technology programs.
Pleasant says the Toothbrush Pillow is available on Amazon and direct website. “But having it demonstrated in the home by an occupational therapist before purchase allows the user to have more confidence that the device will work for them.”
