Another Planet Entertainment Announces Exclusive Partnership with The Castro Theatre in San Francisco
Another Planet Entertainment (APE) is partnering with Bay Properties, Inc., owners of the Castro Theatre, on an evolution of San Francisco’s world-renowned entertainment landmark.
Bay Area-Based Promoter To Preserve and Enhance The Castro Theatre, San Francisco's Designated Landmark and Entertainment Venue
The Castro Theatre is a wonderful building that we will upgrade for more use in the future. We want to activate and re-energize the building...”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another Planet Entertainment (APE) is partnering with Bay Properties, Inc., owners of the Castro Theatre, on an evolution of San Francisco’s world-renowned entertainment landmark. APE is now the proud new operator and exclusive promoter of the Castro Theatre. With a long-standing history of working to preserve and improve historic buildings such as the Fox Theater in Oakland, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, APE seeks to enhance the Castro Theatre by implementing significant improvements to the sound, lighting, production, HVAC and the theatre’s trademark marquee, among other facets of the building.
— Gregg Perloff, Another Planet Entertainment, CEO and Co-Founder
“The Castro Theatre is a wonderful building that we will upgrade for more use in the future,” says Gregg Perloff, Another Planet Entertainment, CEO and Co-Founder. “We want to activate and re-energize the building, making improvements to the customer and artist experience, including dressing room upgrades, restoring the marquee and blade and expanding food and beverage service. We want to present all sorts of programming in the theater - comedy, music, film, community and private events and more. We look forward to further contributing to the culture and economy of this vibrant neighborhood.”
The families of Bay Properties Inc. have been the sole owner of the Castro Theatre since it was built in 1922 -- this institution has stood the test of time as a multi-generational family-run business and beloved San Francisco venue.
“After operating the Castro Theatre for nearly a hundred years, we have chosen to partner with Another Planet Entertainment for the next evolution of our historic theatre,” said Chris Nasser Padian, Bay Properties Vice-President. “Another Planet is an ideal partner, as they have a rich history with the City and in rehabilitating historic venues. Bay Properties is excited that the partnership with APE will continue the legacy of the Castro Theatre and Castro neighborhood.”
A designated City of San Francisco registered landmark since 1976, the Castro’s interior is very diverse with influences ranging between Spanish, Oriental, Italian and Art Deco. Its lavish yet intimate auditorium features classic motif murals created in a rare wet plaster process called sgraffito.
Located in the Castro, the neighborhood that serves as San Francisco’s LGTBQ+ cultural heart, the Castro Theatre is an iconic and cherished landmark that was featured in 'Milk'--Gus Van Sant’s 2008 biopic film about the life and times of Harvey Milk, San Francisco city Supervisor who was California's first openly gay elected official---and hosted its premiere. Most recently, the Castro Theatre hosted the premiere for the major motion picture 'The Matrix Resurrections' starring Keanu Reeves.
APE is a well-established, independent promoter based out of San Francisco and Berkeley that is both experienced and passionate about rehabilitating historic venues. The Castro Theatre will celebrate its 100th Anniversary June 22, 2022. APE is honored to have the opportunity to continue the legacy of the Castro Theatre as it surpasses a century of entertainment.
The Castro Theatre is located at 429 Castro Street, San Francisco. Follow www.APEConcerts.com/TheCastro for more information.
ABOUT ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT:
Established in 2003, Another Planet Entertainment (APE) is the largest independent promoter in the U.S. and has produced and promoted thousands of events with artists as diverse as Radiohead, Neil Young, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Lizzo, Metallica, Bruno Mars, twenty one pilots, J. Balvin, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Mumford & Sons, ZEDD, Paul McCartney, Florence + The Machine, Shakira, Kanye West and Pitbull. Named the Top Independent Promoter (U.S.) by Billboard magazine in 2015 and 2016 and Top Independent Promoter (Worldwide) in 2017, APE is the exclusive promoter for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland, the historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, The Independent in San Francisco, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys and Oxbow RiverStage in Downtown Napa. APE also operates private events division Another Planet Events and an artist management arm, Another Planet Management. APE produces two award-winning festivals – Outside Lands (since 2008) in San Francisco and Life Is Beautiful (since 2013) in Downtown Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.APEConcerts.com. Follow APE at Instagram: @apeconcerts | Twitter: @apeconcerts | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/apeconcerts
