Senator Costa Appoints Senator Kearney to PA Senate Democrats’ Leadership Team

Senator Tim Kearney

Senator Kearney has been named Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee

Harrisburg, Pa. – January 19, 2022 – Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa today announced the appointment of Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) to Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee.

“Senator Kearney has distinguished himself as a leader in the Senate, and I know that he will serve our caucus well as part of our leadership team,” said Senator Costa. “Appropriations is one of the most important and encompassing committees in this body, and the role of vice chair provides critical counsel to our chair and advocacy on behalf of our caucus.”

“As the new Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, I’m honored to serve with Senator Hughes to ensure we meet the needs of Pennsylvanians while ensuring financial accountability on behalf of the Commonwealth,” said Senator Kearney. “I vow to fight for a state budget that promotes equity and growth by continuing to champion for increased funding for public school education and investments in transportation infrastructure.  This appointment is a unique opportunity to make a difference, and I’m ready to serve.”

The Vice Chair of Appropriations assists the Democratic Chair of Appropriations, Senator Vincent Hughes, with agenda setting, priority development and meeting management. The role is part of the leadership team for the caucus along with Leader, Whip, Appropriations Chair, Secretary, Caucus Chair and Policy Chair.

“The Vice Chair is my right hand through budget hearings and negotiations every year,” said Democratic Appropriations Chair Vincent Hughes. “We’re about to begin that process and I’m ready to get in the trenches with Senator Kearney – his insight and advocacy are what we need on this committee.”

###

 

