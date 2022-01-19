Water Flosser Market is projected to reach US$ 1,417.2 Million by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Water Flosser Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Water Flosser Market is estimated at US$ 1,020.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,417.2 Mn by 2027.



According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Water Flosser Market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,417.2 Mn at a CAGR of over 6.8% through 2027.

Increase in the disposable income and purchasing power of consumers has led to an increasing preference for premium products. Several multinational companies, such as Water Pik, Inc., Aquapick, and others, manufacture water flossers in different varieties in terms of economical and premium ranges. These companies gain lucrative opportunities to capitalize on the premiumization of their oral hygiene products portfolio to strengthen their market position due to an increase in globalization and economic growth.

Attribute Details Estimated Water Flosser Market Size 2022 US$ 1,020.0 Mn Projected Water Flosser (2027) Market Size US$ 1,417.2 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2027) 6.8% Water Flosser Market Top Players Share in 2021. 5%-10%

Moreover, research and development spending on oral care devices & consumables, and investments in the development of oral care products are expected to grow at a robust rate over the next several years. Companies investing in providing different innovative products to cater to these markets can expect to witness stable returns.

Further, companies are using digital platforms in a more distinguished manner, and are increasingly using digital content to connect directly with customers on a daily basis, and this is expected to be among the key factors fuelling the growth of the water flosser market in the near future.

Various small enterprises have developed their online presence across various business websites as well as several social media platforms, such as Google+, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, to connect directly to customers as well as conduct their business virtually. With the expanding digital marketing & E-commerce in the oral care industry, majority of the players are strategizing to expand their business footprint and product reach in the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data Available for 2013-2027 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania,

and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan,

South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand,

GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region Key Companies Profiled Water pik

Shenzhen Relish Technology Co.,Ltd

Aquapick

Hydro Floss

Candeon Technologies Co. Ltd

h2ofloss limited

Oratec Corp

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Panasonic Corporation

Oral-B

Ginsey Home Solutions

Gurin Products LLC

ToiletTree Products, Inc.

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Jetpik

Others (on request) Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence,

DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways from the Water Flosser Market Study

The water flosser market is characterised by the presence of several well-established players with significant market share, diverse product portfolios, and strong global presence.





In terms product type, the portable & cordless water flosser dominated the market owing to its lightweight and portable feature. As a result, cordless water flosser are mostly preferred while travelling and elderly people for home dental care.





In terms of application, dental clinics application segment dominated the market in the year 2021. A key factor driving the segment is the rising demand for professional dental care as the number of cases of oral diseases rises.





The U.S. holds a noteworthy value share of 86.6% in North America owing to widespread availability of new and innovative specialty oral care products, coupled with high consumer awareness about maintaining oral health.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Water Flosser Market

The COVID-19 pandemic's unpredictable occurrences has spiked a surge in consumer demand for personal care and hygiene products. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of such items for oral hygiene purposes.

Furthermore, in many countries around the world, demand for personal care items increased even before the lockdown period. The main reason for this was to avoid infection with the coronavirus. The water flosser, on the other hand, showed a slight decline in growth during the lockdown period as a result of the closure of convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and other shops for infection control reasons.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of water flosser are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of water flosser globally.

Major players present in the water flosser market are Water pik, Shenzhen Relish Technology Co.,Ltd, Aquapick, Hydro Floss, Candeon Technologies Co. Ltd, h2ofloss limited, Oratec Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Oral-B, Ginsey Home Solutions, Gurin Products LLC, ToiletTree Products, Inc., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. and Jetpik. among others.

