With Houston Property Market Competitiveness Rising, Vianey Lujan Urges Aspiring Homeowners To Lock In Rates

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property market experts anticipate that 2022 will see a rise in demand for real estate in the Houston area, and one experienced mortgage officer and brokerage are helping would-be homeowners to get ahead of the competition and secure their loans before the spike in house sales begins.

Although Realtor.com is forecasting a mixed outlook for Texas’ real estate markets across various parts of the state, it identifies the Houston Metro area as one that could see an increase of 2.6 percent in property sales this year along with a 2.4 percent rise in home prices, according to a recent article in the Houston Chronicle. Even with the coronavirus, Houston was a seller’s market, with the demand for properties often far exceeding the available supply.

Even though many people are rushing to buy homes, whether as first-time purchases or as part of a growing investment portfolio, too many applications are declined because of inadequate planning at the beginning with the all-important mortgage, says Vianey Lujan, a loan officer with the Sugar Land, Texas, based eight-member team at Oakdale Mortgage.

Vianey is calling on aspiring owners to work with her on learning how to get a foolproof loan approval, applying her knowledge as both a past realtor and mortgage professional. She has 21-plus years of experience working in the real estate industry and has been a loan officer since February 2018, combining what she’s learned from both roles to secure ideal mortgages for her clients.

She provides an around-the-clock service to carefully develop a client-specific mortgage plan that takes into account every possible aspect, ranging from resolving any credit problems through to obtaining the lowest interest rates possible that other loan officers can’t access.

“Individuals are finding it difficult to start the preapproval process to buy their first home because of issues ranging from the lack of education, information, or bad credit scores,” she says. And any one of those hurdles can delay or even lead to a denied loan application, a major setback in the thriving Houston property market when quick action is the key to success. "When a mortgage is denied, it's important to know why it was denied. This is feedback that aspiring homeowners should be using to increase their chances of getting the mortgage for their dream home".

Vianey is able to get clients that success by using her comprehensive network of loan and real estate contacts that she’s built through her more than two decades of work with Houston property.

“After being in real estate in the Houston area, the next logical step for me was to transition into helping clients get their mortgages,” she says. “I saw a need for qualified, caring and responsible lending for our buyers. Because I was a realtor, I know what buyers are looking for in regards to customer service, accountability and delivery on a given pre approval.”

Vianey has also seen that buyers in Latin countries are not used to buying anything with credit -- they will buy homes with cash. Part of her work in the Houston area is educating the large Latino population about how they can best obtain mortgages. Vianey, herself, came from Mexico when she was 5 and has seen from first-hand experience the repercussions of not having a Spanish-speaking mortgage advisor helping the Latino community in Houston.

“My goal is to educate buyers on their loan options and provide the best home loan experience for the buyers, sellers, and realtors involved in the transaction,” Vianey says. “With demand so high and forecast to keep growing, you have to move fast and get your loan approved as quickly as possible. Too many people stumble at this first step and miss out on their dream homes.”





