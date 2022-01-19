Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market is Expected to Augment Market Growth in the Near Future

Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy market growth scenario.

Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market by Therapy (Senolytic Drug Therapy, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), Application (Longevity, Senescence Inhibition, Cardiovascular Diseases)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market by Therapy (Senolytic Drug Therapy, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), Application (Longevity, Senescence Inhibition, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neural Degenerative Diseases, Ophthalmology Disorders, and Cancer), and End User (Hospital, Medical Service Institution, and Drug & Device Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Over time, aging is marked by a progressive loss of physiological integrity and function. Aging epigenetics refers to the changes in gene expression that occur naturally during a lifespan of the organism without changing the DNA sequence. Several enzymes are involved in chromatin epigenetics, which result in changes in DNA methylation and histone methylation/acetylation processes. Chromatin appears to be more active during ageing, resulting in more relaxed global gene expression with an overall decrease in DNA methylation.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The disease has spread to almost every country in the world after the COVID-19 viral outbreak in December 2020, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it a public health emergency. The global effects of the coronavirus disease 2020 (COVID-19) are already being felt, and the Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy industry will be considerably impacted in 2021.

Flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, restaurants closed, all indoor/outdoor events restricted, over forty countries declared states of emergency, massive supply chain slowdown, stock market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about the future have all been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. This will impact the longevity and anti-senescence therapy market negatively.

Top Impacting Factors

•Longevity and anti-senescence therapy market is predominantly driven by escalating geriatric population across the globe.

•The emergence of advanced technologies, from gene therapy to stem cells to senolytics is further expected to create novel opportunities during the forecast period.

•Another key factor promoting the adoption of longevity and anti-senescence therapies is increasing prevalence of target diseases, especially cardiovascular diseases, neural degenerative diseases, ophthalmology disorders, and cancer, among the aging population.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Acorda Therapeutics, Calico Life Sciences, Human Longevity Inc., Insilico Medicine, Oisin Biotechnology, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Restorbio, Senex Biotechnology, Senolytic Therapeutics, Sierra Sciences LLC.

