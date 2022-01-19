Graphene Nanocomposites Market is expected to potentially reach US$ 800.4 Mn by the end of 2028
Graphene Nanocomposites Market to Witness 15X Growth through 2028: FMI StudyJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graphene nanocomposites market is slated to register a whopping 16x growth until 2028, infers Future Market Insights in its report.
The graphene nanocomposites market is anticipated to be potentially pegged at US$ 50.4 Mn by 2018 end and is forecast to reach US$ 800.4 Mn by the end of 2028, exhibiting 15X growth during the forecast period
An allotrope of carbon, graphene demonstrates excellent strength, covers a high surface area, has significant thickness and provides high electrical & thermal conductivity along with immense flexibility. Due to these properties, it is touted as a highly suitable material across several end-use industries, particularly in the electronics and semiconductor domains.
Recently discovered in the 21st century, graphene has acquired a significant professional and academic research interest. Governments world over have increased funding for such research projects, which has exceeded US$ 3 Bn in recent years. This accelerated research and development to find new application areas is anticipated to bolster market prospects throughout the forecast period.
“Suring research and development projects have compelled manufacturers to collaborate with universities, academic institutions and government agencies to increase their market footprints in forthcoming years,” says the FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from FMI’s Graphene Nanocomposites Market Report
· Global graphene nanocomposites market shall reach US$ 800 Mn in 2028
· Graphene oxides shall gain massive traction due to high affordability across the developing regions
· Electronics and energy storage shall be the primary target areas of graphene nanocomposites application during the forecast period
· East Asia shall emerge as a prominent graphene nanocomposites market due to the presence of prominent vendors
Graphene Nanocomposites Market- Key Trends
· Exceptional thermal and electronic conductivity makes graphene nanoparticles highly suitable for usage in solar cells, lithium ion batteries and storage capacitors
· Graphene nanocomposites are also being used in designing wearable technologies such as flexible screens and data communication chips
· Vendors are indulging in capacity expansion by virtue of collaborations with research institutes to expand their market prospects
Graphene Nanocomposites Market- Region-wise Analysis
· North America will spearhead global graphene nanocomposites markets in the forecast period
· Canada shall emerge as the frontrunner due to the presence of graphite mines, attracting key manufacturers
· East Asia will be the fastest growing region, with China accelerating its industrial production
· South Korea has spent US$ 350 million on graphene nanocomposites commercialization activities, emerging as a potential hub
Graphene Nanocomposites Market- Competitive Landscape
The global graphene nanocomposites market is characterized by the presence of a multitude of players, rendering it highly fragmented and competitive. Some prominent vendors are Applied Graphene Materials, Versarien Plc, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, XG Sciences and Talga Resources. These players rely on collaborations with other players to expand their product portfolios.
In August 2020, Applied Graphene Materials signed a distribution agreement with Arpadis Benelux NV, a Belgian chemical distributor company, enabling the former to strengthen its supply chain networks across the U.K, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany and Scandinavia.
In July 2020, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc announced a new collaboration agreement with the IRPC Public Company Ltd in Thailand to develop a functionalized graphene enhanced fabric for antibacterial and antiviral masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, XG Sciences partnered with Perpetuus to supply graphene nanoplatelets and advanced materials containing the same to the North American automobile tire markets.
Graphene Nanocomposites Market Taxonomy
Product Type
· Graphene Oxide
· Graphene Nanoplatelets
Application
· Electronics
· Energy Storage
· Automotive & Aerospace
· Polymer Composites
· Medical & Bio-medical
· Coatings & Printing Inks
· Academia & Research
Region/Country
North America
· U.S
· Canada
Europe
· EU-5
· Nordic Countries
· BENELUX
· Rest of Europe
East Asia
· China
· Japan
· South Korea
Rest of the World
· South Asia
· Oceania
· Middle East & Africa
· Latin America
More Insights on the Graphene Nanocomposites Market
Future Market Insights (FMI) conveys an exhaustive breakdown of the global graphene nanocomposites market in its report titled “Graphene Nanocomposites: Global Industry Analysis, 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028”. The primary objective of this report is to deliver complete analysis and comprehensions affecting to the graphene nanocomposites market. The graphene nanocomposites market report provides a detailed study of the global graphene nanocomposites market on the basis of market volume (Tons) & value (US$ Mn) and delivers comprehensive insights on the prominent growth dynamics during the aforementioned forecast period.
