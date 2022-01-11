Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,045 in the last 365 days.

2022-01-11 09:53:46.467 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Louis

2022-01-11 09:53:46.467

Story Photo

A Scratchers player in St. Louis uncovered one of the $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s "Find $500" game. The winning ticket was purchased at Crown Food Mart, 4608 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, in St. Louis.

In 2021, Missouri Lottery players across the state won more than $14.1 million in prizes from the "Find $500" game, and more than $889.3 million in prizes from all Scratchers games.

In fiscal year 2021 (July 2020 – June 2021), players won more than $61.9 million in prizes from all tickets purchased in St. Louis City. The retailers who sold those tickets earned more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.7 million of appropriated Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the city. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com

You just read:

2022-01-11 09:53:46.467 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.