2022-01-11 09:53:46.467 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Louis

2022-01-11 09:53:46.467

A Scratchers player in St. Louis uncovered one of the $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s "Find $500" game. The winning ticket was purchased at Crown Food Mart, 4608 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, in St. Louis.

In 2021, Missouri Lottery players across the state won more than $14.1 million in prizes from the "Find $500" game, and more than $889.3 million in prizes from all Scratchers games.

In fiscal year 2021 (July 2020 – June 2021), players won more than $61.9 million in prizes from all tickets purchased in St. Louis City. The retailers who sold those tickets earned more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.7 million of appropriated Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the city. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com