Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,043 in the last 365 days.

2022-01-11 09:56:05.477 Lotto Player Lucks Out, Wins $1.7 Million

2022-01-11 09:56:05.477

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Lotto ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing at Convenience Barn, 1750 Columbia St. in Farmington, matched all six numbers drawn to win a $1.7 million jackpot – the final Lotto jackpot win of 2021.

As a regular Lotto player, the winner said he has come close to winning before by matching five of the six numbers. When it was announced after the Dec. 22 drawing that a jackpot ticket had been sold in Farmington, the winner checked his tickets against the winning numbers drawn.

"We got lucky," he said, summing up his win.

In total, the six Lotto jackpots won in 2021 accounted for $18 million in prizes won by players across the state. Since 1986, 267 Lotto jackpot winners have won more than $794.3 million in total jackpot prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Francois County won more than $13.9 million in total Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $4.8 million of Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. To see how each school district in the county benefitted from Lottery proceeds, visit MOLottery.com

You just read:

2022-01-11 09:56:05.477 Lotto Player Lucks Out, Wins $1.7 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.