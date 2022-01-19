PepsiCo’s “The Road to Super Bowl LVI” TV Commercial Yes, it’s Packed with Sassy Humor that Delights Viewers

Peyton and Eli Manning Featured in PepsiCo's “The Road to Super Bowl LVI” TV Commercial EmotionTrac™ Conclusions Dashboard

Revealing Sentimental Intelligence via Micro Facial Expressions captured during EmotionTrac Test

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Bowl 2022 will feature a brand new, sassy, family-friendly, excitedly amusing commercial where the personal favorite Pepsi drinks and Frito-Lay snacks of major ballers such as Peyton and Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw, and Victor Cruz, are promoted on-screen as they head out for their road trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Using clever humor to deliver a “hunger” for the commercial, our research reports that viewers are very keen on this spot, and importantly how much they resonate with the humorous content throughout. People find this commercial “hilarious” – and as such – our Humor Score is off the charts – for men and women alike! Indeed, this crew is already earning hearty accolades for their comedy in this spot, and off-beat stunts like Terry Bradshaw strapped to the roof, are particularly memorable. Importantly, this high metric of Humor bodes well for the brands advertised, as humor has a direct correlation with long-term positive brand recall and brand loyalty. Indeed, this observation is very important. Gartner Research predicted that by 2024, AI identification of emotions will influence more than half of the online advertisements you see.

Shelli Garson, Director of Insights, who has worked in Advertising Testing and Focus Groups for more than 30 years affirmed, “This platform is the deepest diving, most emotionally revealing, economical and quickest way to collect critical quantitative data that informs creative development and placement.”

With $6.5 million being spent on a 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LVI and an average total ad cost of more than $10 million, collecting valuable insights prior to spending significant advertising dollars is critical to the success of any ad campaign. Upon completing a test with EmotionTrac, the advertiser holds the critical insights as to whether to proceed with advertising as is or to review, optimize and re-test until they achieve optimal results.

“Why wait until after the Super Bowl to find out whether consumers liked your commercial?”; said Aaron Itzkowitz, EmotionTrac’s CEO. “It’s the one day a year where people actually engage in the ads, so it would make sense to test the ads beforehand.”

EmotionTrac, which developed an AI Facial Coding Analysis platform, performed an independent test of the PepsiCo ad using their CampaignTester mobile app. The panel audience, consisting of both men and women equally, has them opt-in to allow the front-facing camera of their device to collect their subconscious emotional reactions to the commercial content. EmotionTrac then interprets the micro facial expressions using an array of 20 different sentiments collected, by frame. Beyond capturing authentic Emotional Intelligence, the tool also reports Appeal, Brand Recall, Attention, Brand Intent, Humor, and Social Media Value, among other key metrics.

