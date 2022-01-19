Mining Floatation Chemicals Market to Grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027 | BASF SE , Clariant AG , Kemira Oyj

Mining Floatation Chemicals

Flotation is a technique for concentrating and separating ores by altering their surface properties

Flotation is a technique for concentrating and separating ores by altering their surface properties.The most recent research on the global "Mining Floatation Chemicals Market" provides a comprehensive overview of the factors that influence the global business landscape. Up-to-date market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and a breakdown of products and services are all included in Mining Floatation Chemicals market research reports. Key statistics on Mining Floatation Chemicals market conditions, size, share, and growth factors are included in the report.

In terms of revenue, the global mining floatation chemicals market is expected to exceed US$ 14.0 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 percent over the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Cytec Industries Inc., Cheminova A/S, Clariant AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Nasaco International LLC, and Beijing Hengju Chemical Industry Co. Ltd...

Drivers

The growing construction industry is propelling the market for mining flotation chemicals, as minerals such as copper and iron ore are widely used in infrastructure development. Copper and iron are primarily used as raw materials in the construction industry for the manufacture of cables and wires. According to PwC's Global Construction 2030 report, global construction output will grow by 85 percent to US$15.5 trillion by 2030, with three countries leading the way and accounting for 57 percent of all global growth: China, the United States, and India.

Market Taxonomy

✤ By Ore Type

Sulphide Ore

Non-Sulphide Ore

✤ By Chemical Type

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Activators

Depressants

Flocculants

Others

✤ By Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

