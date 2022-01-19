Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Growth Rate By 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 12.02 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.60%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced industrial wastewater

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global industrial wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 12.02 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.71 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.60%. The study covers in-depth analysis of industrial wastewater treatment and challenges faced by them. Industrial waste treatment involves various kinds of procedures used for treating wastewater that is produced by industries as an undesirable by-product. Once the treatment is over, the treated industrial wastewater (or effluent) may be reused or released to a sanitary sewer or to a surface water in the environment. Various types of contamination of wastewater require a variety of strategies to remove the contamination. Some of them include Oil and grease removal, Trickling filter process, removal of acids and alkalis, removal of other organics such as paints, pharmaceuticals, pesticides by vitrification and ozonation, Removal of toxic materials such as zinc, silver, arsenic with the help of advanced oxidation process.

The global market is propelled by a number of factors such as depleting freshwater resources and stringent regulations relating to emission and treatment of industrial waste. Wood processing, wood preserving, petroleum refining, food industry, textile dyeing, electric power plants are some of the main sources of industrial wastewater. Nowadays new efficient water recycling and process technologies are emerging. Some of them include membrane bioreactors (which intensifies the membrane separation by incorporating it with advanced sludge process), wastewater monitoring and control systems (new sensors, computerized telemetry devices and innovative data analysis tools, biological treatment processes (For instance, nitrogen removal and mineral crystallization processes and granular sludge treatment processes using engineered microbial structures. Continuous more stringent wastewater discharge controls and tighter water quality requirements, nutrient removal, trouble maintaining complicated systems while keeping prices down are the major hindrances for the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Key players include Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Aries Chemical, Ecolab, Suez, Kemira OYJ, SNF Floerger, Solenis, Feralco Group, IXOM, Hydrite Chemical Co.

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America is anticipated to be the largest player for industrial wastewater treatment owing to the presence of huge infrastructure for oil and gas, mining and strict regulations against wastewater treatment. It holds 35.5 % of the total market share for industrial wastewater treatment. Europe is the second largest market in the global industrial wastewater treatment market. It accounts for 31.2% market share.

Power generation is the fastest and largest growing segment of the global industrial wastewater treatment market accounting for 62% of the total market share. Mining and chemicals hold 30.6% and 7.4% total market share respectively.

The coagulants are expected to register the highest growth rate (6.4%) in the global industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. Coagulants account for 50.8% of the total market share. On the other hand, biocides hold only 25.5% of the total market share in the industrial wastewater treatment market.

There is a lot of scope for improvement in the techniques for industrial wastewater treatment process. For instance, Minimal liquid discharge (MLD) – a concept Dow introduced in 2015 – continues to show huge potential. This approach takes various factors into consideration to build a multi technology system with the original equipment manufacturer partner. At 95 percent water recovery rate, an MLD approach costs half as much as a direct-to-zero liquid discharge system. Further, reducing energy use in water treatment is another area where technology can continue to up the game.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the industrial wastewater treatment market on the basis of type, disease type, treatment type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Coagulants

Biocides & disinfectants

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Power generation

Mining

Chemical

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

