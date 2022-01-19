Bottineau Motor Vehicle Office to open late today

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Due to winter weather conditions, the Bottineau County Motor Vehicle branch office will open at 10:30 a.m. today.

A list of other motor vehicle branch office locations can be found on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are several Motor Vehicle services that can be completed online.

Motor Vehicle online services:

Renew Motor Vehicle Registration

Non-Resident Temporary Registration

Address Change System

Email Maintenance System

Mobility-Impaired Placard Online Renewal

Personalized/Special Request Plate Search

Fee and Credit Calculator

Title Status Check

North Dakota Resident 30 Temporary Registration

IRP: fleet and vehicle-renewal, added vehicle, weight increase, duplicate plate, duplicate cab card, duplicate decal

IFTA: quarterly tax return, account renewal, duplicate decals, duplicate license

For more information about motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

- ### -