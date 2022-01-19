Submit Release
U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces New Advisor on Wildlife Conservation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced Dr. Arthur D. Middleton will serve as a Senior Advisor on Wildlife Conservation at USDA.

“Dr. Middleton combines a deep knowledge of wildlife conservation with a strong appreciation of the role that working lands can play in efforts to conserve some of America’s most iconic species and landscapes,” said Robert Bonnie, Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm Production and Conservation. “His education and experience will be a great addition to our efforts to expand upon our science-based approach to conserving and restoring wildlife habitat while reducing human-wildlife conflicts and conserving working farms, ranches and forest lands.”

Middleton is an assistant professor in the University of California Berkeley’s Department of Environmental Policy, Science and Management, a role in which he will continue while serving with the USDA. Middleton will advise on how USDA programs can better support conservation of wildlife corridors and habitat.

At Berkeley, his research focuses on how environmental change affects the behavioral, population and community ecology of wildlife, work that is motivated by a global need for science and conservation solutions that promote both ecological integrity and human wellbeing. Much of this work has investigated big game like elk, mule deer, and pronghorn and their interactions with predators in the working landscapes of the Western US. Findings improve our understanding of big game long-distance migrations and highlight the vital role privately owned working lands provide. Middleton holds a bachelor’s degree in English and government from Bowdoin College, a master’s in environmental management from Yale and a Ph.D. in ecology from the University of Wyoming.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

