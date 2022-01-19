BW Industrial Development JSC announces acquisition in DEEP C Industrial Zones in Quảng Ninh

VIETNAM, January 19 -

A view of Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Zone in north-eastern province of Quảng Ninh. — Photo courtesy of DEEP C

BÌNH DƯƠNG/QUẢNG NINH — BW Industrial Development JSC (BW), Việt Nam’s leading industrial and new economy real estate developer, recently acquired approximately 74,000 square metres of prime land in the Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Zone in Quảng Ninh, developed by DEEP C Industrial Zones.

This acquisition marks BW’s first footprint in Quảng Ninh Province and its third collaboration with DEEP C Industrial Zones, expanding its presence across key industrial markets in northern Việt Nam.

The ready-built factory asset is located in the Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Zone, Quảng Yên Coastal Economic Zone in the dynamic Quảng Ninh market, an emerging economic powerhouse and a key destination for investments in the north.

Situated along the Hải Phòng-Hạ Long-China border expressway, the site is a 15-minute drive to the Hải Phòng Seaport Clusters and 4-hours to the Móng Cái International Border Gate.

Given its prime location, extensive expressway networks, and excellent connectivity to densely populated centres, major manufacturing clusters, ports and airports, the project will b ideally suited to export manufacturers and tenants seeking alternative port-based locations. The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2023.

Lance Li, CEO of BW, said: “This project encompasses 237,455 square metres of land acquired in partnership with Deep C since the end of 2019. As we’ve seen tenants move from Bắc Ninh to Bắc Giang with Hải Phòng’s industrial parks reaching full occupancy, we expect a similar trend among investors to seek space in Quảng Ninh. Việt Nam has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of pandemic-induced supply chain relocations; we see ample room for growth in industrial real estate and will continue to invest heavily in international-grade factories and warehouses across the country.”

Through the execution of a clear and consistent growth strategy since its establishment, BW is the largest for-rent industrial platform in Việt Nam with over 7.76 million square metres of prime industrial land under control across more than 35 projects in 26 strategic economic locations throughout Việt Nam.

The latest transaction will add a total gross floor area (GFA) of around 47,000 square metres to its portfolio, expanding its current GFA to 2.2 million square metres of properties completed or under construction.

“We are currently witnessing a once-in-a-generation, tech-driven change in real estate. BW continues to be a pioneer in the market, accelerating our growth trajectory on the back of greenfield developments, acquisitions, and joint ventures. We believe the firm is well-positioned to answer the demand as new economy real estate continues to grow,” Lance added.

Koen Soenens, general sales and marketing director of DEEP C Industrial Zones, said: “The Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Zone features an all-in-one model that integrates a dedicated (petro)chemical park and a built-in seaport complex with general cargo terminals and liquids jetties. The goal is to develop an industrial zone that fits an array of industries while leveraging tenants’ logistics advantages on top of the existing excellent connectivity.”

New investments in ready-built factories have been flowing into DEEP C in Quảng Ninh, especially the Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Zone.

“Large industrial real estate developers like BW are leading the industrial transformation of Quảng Ninh, ready to reap the advantages offered to first movers. At the same time, the high concentration of for-rent industrial space projects proves the increase in investment demand as well as market potential,” Koen added.

Hoàng Trung Kiên, head of Quảng Ninh Economic Zone Authority, said: “With an array of advantages and lofty incentives, Quảng Ninh Province, with an eye toward developing the Quảng Yên Coastal Economic Zone, is ripe for industrial park and logistic project investments. BW is recognised for its commitment to supporting and creating the most favourable conditions to accelerate the implementation of this project. We are confident in the company's experience and capacity to deliver world-class projects that will increase occupancy, create jobs for local laborers, and promote sustainable socio-economic development while benefiting the industry as a whole.”

The transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

Founded by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm, and Becamex IDC, a leading industrial infrastructure developer in Việt Nam - BW is Việt Nam’s largest and fastest-growing logistics and industrial real estate developer with over 7.76 million square metres of prime industrial land under control across more than 35 projects in 26 strategic economic locations across the country.

BW has been focused on developing light industrial and modern warehouses to capture the outsized manufacturing growth, increasing domestic consumption, and rapid growth in e-commerce. BW has secured equity commitments in excess of US$800 million from shareholders and has formed strategic partnerships with ‘Queen Bee’ FDI, e-commerce, and logistics players to serve one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia.

DEEP C is a cluster of industrial zones developed and operated by Infra Asia Investment Hong Kong, majority-owned by Belgian company Ackermans & van Haaren in Hải Phòng City and Quảng Ninh, the fastest-growing region in Việt Nam.

Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Zone is jointly developed by DEEP C and Hateco Group – a Vietnamese conglomerate in real estate, logistics, seaports and more. Together, Bắc Tiền Phong and Nam Tiền Phong Industrial Zone form DEEP C Quảng Ninh industrial cluster located in Quảng Yên Coastal Economic Zone, Quảng Ninh province, aiming to become a seamless industrial zone ecosystem connected to seaports.

DEEP C has a variety of options for investment consideration, including industrial land for lease, ready-built factories, logistics warehouses, built-to-suit solutions, and offices for lease. VNS