ProPride Hitch boosts line of dealers with addition of industry leader Colonial RV
ProPride Hitch is now partners with one of the largest RV dealers in North America, Colonial RVHOLLY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLY, Mich. – Joining forces with one of the premier Airstream dealers in the United States, Colonial RV, made perfect sense for ProPride Hitch.
Colonial RV, based in New Jersey, exemplifies the qualities ProPride Hitch looks for in a partner, making the decision to combine efforts quite easy.
“Their model and vision is great for new, up-and-coming Airstream dealers to mirror,” said Brent McDowell, Director of Sales and Customer Service at ProPride Hitch. “When ProPride decided to start partnering with key dealers this past year, Colonial RV was at the top of the list.”
Prior to the partnership, Colonial RV had already promoted ProPride Hitch, recommending the 3P Hitch to its thousands of customers.
“They always mentioned us to their customers to solve many issues, from weight distribution to eliminating sway,” McDowell said. “ … because they genuinely care about their customers’ safety and well-being, and it shows.”
Highly decorated and respected, Colonial RV has won several industry awards; it is a 16-time recipient of the coveted Winnebago Top Dealer honor and has won dozens of other top-performer accolades. The dealership has also won awards from Airstream, one of its cornerstone brands. In addition, Colonial RV is recognized as one of the top 50 dealers in North America.
From Colonial RV’s website:
Colonial’s award-winning, factory certified technicians will keep you on the road to worry free travel. Our team has been awarded Airstream’s Service Excellence Award year after year. When it comes to diagnostics and repairs, efficiency is our number one priority. We’ll do what it takes to get the job done right the first time. The open road awaits you, but you shouldn’t have to — that’s why our goal is to get you in and out quickly so you can get back to your adventures.
“Colonial RV has a world-class service team that doesn’t just identify problems, but solves them,” McDowell said. “This is almost unheard of in the industry. They take the time to ensure everything is right and that the customer is 100 percent satisfied.”
Based in Holly, Mich., ProPride Hitch has relationships with dealers across North America. ProPride is pleased to offer the highest-quality products and services from some of the most respected names in the RV industry. The addition of Colonial RV to its family of dealers only strengthens ProPride Hitch’s reputation and ability to serve clients in the best possible manner.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Colonial RV on board with us,” McDowell said. “This is a great thing for everyone involved.”
