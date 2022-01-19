Air Treatment Products Market Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR From 2020-2028, Says Allied Market Research

Air Treatment Products Market

Air Treatment Products Market by Product Type and End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Air treatment products are beneficial for people suffering from breathing ailments such as allergy and asthma, and helps reduce or eliminate second-hand tobacco smoke.” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Air Treatment Products Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The air treatment market gains worldwide popularity due to the increasing air pollutants, such as particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), smog, and harmful gasses, which causing long-term respiratory diseases. Another driving factor towards the growth of the global air treatment products market is the increasing disposable income among middle class income group, along with rise in health awareness and better standard of living. Moreover, the technological advancements such as app-enabled air treatment products are gaining huge traction, due to its portable nature, and fueling the demand in the air treatment products market. However, high cost and low adoption of air purifiers, especially in developing countries, is a major restraint for the market growth.

The air treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and geography. The market segmentation for product type include air purifier, humidifier, and de-humidifier. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the air treatment products market are Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l (Italy), Winix Inc. (South Korea), General Electric Company (U.S.) and Emerson Electric Company (U.S.).

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Air Treatment Products Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Air Treatment Products Market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the Air Treatment Products Market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Air Treatment Products Market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2028 to highlight the global Air Treatment Products Market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed Air Treatment Products Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

