Hydrochlorothiazide Market To See Incredible Growth During 2021–2030

Hydrochlorothiazide Market by Type (Tablet, Capsule, and Liquid), Application (Hypertension, Fluid Retention, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, and Others), and End User (Hospital, Drug store, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hydrochlorothiazide Market by Type (Tablet, Capsule, and Liquid), Application (Hypertension, Fluid Retention, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, and Others), and End User (Hospital, Drug store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Hydrochlorothiazide is a thiazide diuretic, a water pill, which prevents the body from absorbing too much salt and causing fluid retention. It lowers blood pressure by reducing the amount of water in the body by boosting urine flow. Hydrochlorothiazide is used to treat edema. Edema (extra fluid stored in body tissues) can be caused by a variety of medical conditions, including heart, kidney, and liver disease. High blood pressure is treated with hydrochlorothiazide alone or in combination with other drugs. The workload on the heart and arteries is increased by high blood pressure. It is possible that the heart and arteries may not work properly if it lasts for a long time. This can cause damage to the blood vessels of the brain, heart, and kidney, leading to stroke, heart failure, and kidney failure. Low blood pressure can help reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline.

Surge in Usage of Hydrochlorothiazide

Increasing prevalence of hypertension, which leads to rise in heart attack and stroke cases across the world, thus boosting the usage of hydrochlorothiazide. As per the latest information shared by WHO, it is estimated that 1.13 billion people are suffering from hypertension across the globe and the prevalence is expected to increase to 29% by 2025, driven largely by increases in economically developing nations. Growing prevalence of coronary artery disease across the globe also boost the usage of hydrochlorothiazide. According to the latest published journal by Lancet, 18% of individuals are suffering from coronary artery diseases across the globe.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Novartis, Mylan, Teva, Huaren Pharmaceutical, Lupin, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical, Cisen Pharmaceutical, APOTEX, Beijing Second Pharmaceutical, Chongqing Conquer Pharmaceutical, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, MACLEODS, Aurobindo Pharma, Par Pharmaceutical, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals

