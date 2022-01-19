RUSSIA, January 19 - Mikhail Mishustin: “Over 8 million people live in the regions of this district. This is not many for a huge territory comprising 11 constituent entities of the Russian Federation.”

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Strategic meeting on boosting population growth in the Far East

Good afternoon, colleagues.

As per the President’s instructions, we are holding a strategic meeting to discuss the primary tasks involved in ensuring the sustainable development of the Russian Far East. Demography is the most important of them.

It is the second meeting on this issue. The first time that we spoke about ensuring population growth in that district was at the strategic meeting in October 2021. We outlined our priorities, and then we needed to assess our possibilities, determine the effectiveness of the existing instruments and prepare proposals with due regard to the national development goals.

We needed to coordinate the proposed initiatives with the relevant agencies. Yury Trutnev and Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov supervised the process.

Today we will talk about what we have achieved. I hope to hear concrete proposals that will help us make the Far East more attractive.

Over 8 million people live in the regions of this district. This is not many for a huge territory comprising 11 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The President pointed out that the rate of outflow from the Far East has decreased but it has not stopped: over the past three years, the number of local residents has decreased by approximately 100,000 people.

