Austria's Kostwein establishes U.S. operations, creates jobs in Greenville County, S.C.
We are glad to announce that we are growing our global production footprint with the manufacturing facility in Greenville County.””GREENVILLE, SC, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kostwein, a high-tech machine manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The $8.5 million investment will create 95 new jobs.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Austria, Kostwein produces machines, modules, and high-tech components for all sectors of mechanical engineering, including a strong presence in packaging machinery for food and other verticals.
“Kostwein is a family company with a 100-year history acting in the build-to-print business. We are proud that our customers are world market leaders in the different fields of machine production,” said Kostwein Group CEO Hans Kostwein. “Our headquarters is in Austria, and we have production facilities in Croatia and India – totaling 1,200 employees in the group. We are glad to announce that we are growing our global production footprint with the manufacturing facility in Greenville County.”
Kostwein was founded as a locksmith shop and later began the production of refrigeration compressors. Production was continuously expanded into new market areas and in 1992 became a limited liability company. In 2001 the Kostwein Holding GmbH was founded. The company expanded into India in 2009 and into Croatia a few years later, marking its intentions to compete globally in specialty machine manufacturing.
“Despite a drawn-out process due to COVID travel restrictions, we are proud to have found a home for Kostwein in the Upstate and look forward to Kostwein having a successful start in South Carolina,” added Benedikt Ibing, Managing Partner of international consulting firm Pegasus Partners, which assisted Kostwein in the process of locating its North American presence.
In opening the company’s first U.S. facility at 500 Hartness Drive in Greenville, Kostwein’s new operation reinforces the company’s intent to be a global player in its space and is expected to dramatically expand the company’s machine manufacturing and customer support capabilities in the United States.
“We’re excited to welcome Kostwein to South Carolina. Their decision to build the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility in Greenville County is a big win for the community and another reason to celebrate in South Carolina,” stated South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
“South Carolina’s positive business climate and excellent workforce continue to attract businesses from all around the world,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Congratulations to Kostwein on their new operations, and we welcome them to Greenville County and South Carolina.”
Upfit of the new facility, which totals approximately 92,000 square feet, is expected to be completed by March 2022, and hiring of qualified candidates will begin immediately. The repurposed facility will also provide Kostwein plenty of room for expansion as business grows.
Kostwein will recruit for a broad range of employee skills including CNC machinists, electrical and mechanical assemblers, milling and machining associates, purchasing associates, welders and more. Kostwein. Individuals interested in joining the Kostwein team should visit the company’s website.
“Greenville County welcomes Kostwein as it establishes its new presence in North America right here in our community. The company is a recognized leader in the complex machinery manufacturing landscape, and a welcome addition to both our community of international companies and our advanced manufacturing ecosystem,” said County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows.
“An international company, bringing high-tech solutions that enhance South Carolina’s existing manufacturing community is the type of economic growth that will sustain our momentum amid the rapid digitization of global business. Kostwein’s decision to launch its first U.S. facility within our region is an endorsement for the business environment, workforce and success companies find in the Upstate,” added Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Greenville County was also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.
