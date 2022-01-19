Senator Steven Roberts To Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic and Food Drive

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he will host a COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and food drive on Sunday, Jan. 23, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Victor Roberts Building. The clinic is open to adults and children age 5 and up. Free $100 gift cards will be given to St. Louis City residents who are receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

“As cases increase, it is imperative that we continue to do all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Sen. Roberts said. “Getting vaccinated is a safe, proven way to keep yourself and others safe, and I encourage anyone who has yet to be vaccinated or who is in need of a booster to consider attending this event.”

Senator Roberts has organized the clinic in cooperation with Affinia Healthcare, Social Change and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. The vaccination site is located at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63113.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.