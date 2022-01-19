Medical Lifting Sling Market Growing At A CAGR Of 9.6% And To Target $1.41 Billion By 2030

Medical Lifting Sling Industries

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical lifting slings market size was valued at $0.560 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.412 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030. The medical lifting slings is defined as a assistive medical devices, which allows patients in hospitals, home health care, and nursing homes to be transferred from a bed to a chair or other similar resting place, and vice versa. It works on the mechanism of hydraulic and electrical power. Medical lifting slings are mostly used by people who suffer from mobility disorders.

Factors that drive growth of the global medical lifting slings market include increase in number of bariatric populations, rise in geriatric population, and increase in key players. In addition, rise in prevalence of mobility disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, ataxia, locomo, and neuromuscular disorder notably contributes toward growth of the global market. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, approximately 60,000 Americans were reported to be diagnosed with Parkinson, every year. This disease effects the movement of person, such as slow movement and stiff muscle & falling, owing to decrease in the level of dopamine. This rise in need for medical lifting slings is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Market players are focused on development and distribution of advanced medical lifting slings for patient lifting and transfer. For instance, in October 2020, Invacare, an American distributor and manufacture company of non-acute medical equipment, launched an optimized sling range, which is designed to fit every person, whether they need full body and head support or suffering from mobility impairment. Furthermore, Guldmann, a Denmark based company of medical technology, announced the new sling strap having “ smart loop” technology, which is easy to use, enhance comfort, and easy to store. Thus, advancements in technology in assistive medical devices propel growth of the medical lifting slings market.

Moreover, rise in healthcare spending and improvement in healthcare safety standard are anticipated to drive growth of the medical lifting slings market. In addition, increase in awareness about development of innovative technologies in assistive medical devices propels growth of the market.

Moreover, initiatives taken by governments for development of home health care and nursing centers and increase in number of obese populations, owing to sedentary lifestyle are the key factors that boost growth of the market. Furthermore, development of the healthcare infrastructure and surge in geriatric population, who are more vulnerable to mobility disorders, owing to weaking of joints and bones propels growth of the market. In addition, huge availability of medical lifting slings to help patients to easily access slings, which are also used for homecare settings for the medical lifting slings market growth.

The global medical lifting slings market is segmented on the basis of product, usage type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into universal slings, transfer slings, hammock slings, standing slings, seating slings, toilet slings, bariatric slings, and others. The universal slings segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of neuromuscular disease and increase in number of key players for manufacturing universal sling.

Depending on usage type, the market is classified into reusable slings and disposable slings. The reusable slings segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in the prevalence of geriatric population; increase in number of hospitals, and healthcare facilities; and rise in demand for reusable slings. As per end user, the market is classified into home care facilities, hospitals, elderly care facilities, and others. The hospital segment led the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of hospital, and rise in prevalence of neuromuscular disorder who need medical lifting slings for proper movement.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global medical lifting slings market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for the development of diagnostic instruments & assistive device. Increase in number of COVID-19 cases and high demand for ventilator support, surged the important of having right tools and supporting aids during the entire stay in hospital. The World Health Organization (WHO) Guidance, regarding the management of COVID-19 patient, stress the need of using disposable medical lifting slings and other equipment. For instance, Etac, one of the world leading developer and provider of ergonomic assistive devices, provide a wide range of supportive aids to facilitate the rehabilitation for both the patient and the caregiver such as Molift dua gantry, and Molift UnoSling HighBack. The different type of advanced medical lifting slings such as slings for turning patient, and HoverMatt SPU Air transfer system are used by patient who are in need of ventilator support or further treatment. This has significantly contributed toward the growth of the global medical lifting slings market.

North America accounted for a majority of the global medical lifting slings market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of obese population, presence of key players, and technological advancement in development of advanced medical lifting slings in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in prevalence of geriatric population, a rise in the demand for home health care, rise in incidence of neuromuscular disorder, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and rise in number of accidents.

The Major Key Players Are:

ETAC AB, Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh), Guldmann Inc., Handicare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Prism Medical Ltd., Silvalea Ltd., and Stryker Corporation.

