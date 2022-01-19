All Things Judicial Podcast Focuses on Human Trafficking Diversion Court

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast focuses on WORTH Court, a Cumberland County specialized court designed to help human trafficking survivors with supportive care and intervention services. "WORTH" is an acronym given to the court to avoid labeling survivors with the negative stigma of human trafficking. WORTH stands for "We Overcome Recidivism Through Healing" and has been active in Cumberland County for approximately two years.

"Human Trafficking is everyone’s problem," said Chief District Court Judge Toni S. King, who is a primary proponent of the WORTH Court program. "WORTH Court hopes to be the beacon of light for those victims that thought their voices were silenced or unheard. A new beginning begins with healing."

The episode is hosted by Jennifer Haigwood, Chair of the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission, and guests are Lindsey Lane, former Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney, and Bengie Hair, coordinator of the Cumberland County WORTH Court program. This episode is being released during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.