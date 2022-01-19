Kaolin Market Size to Cross USD 5,512.4 Mn by 2028

Increasing Application of Kaolin in Paper Industry to Escalate Kaolin Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Kaolin Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Process (Water Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Others) and Application (Paper, Ceramic and Sanitaryware, Paints and Coatings, Plastic, Rubber, and Others),” the kaolin market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,327.7 million in 2021 to US$ 5,512.4 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors for the kaolin market growth and prominent market players.

Kaolin, also called china clay, is a soft white clay that is an essential ingredient in the manufacture of china and porcelain and is widely used in the making of rubber, paper, paint, and many other products. It is used in the manufacture of sanitary wares, tiles, and tableware and has been significantly utilized as a direct substitute against the traditional method of cement. Further, kaolin is widely used in beauty products such as face powders, face masks, creams and lotions for oily skin, bath powders, foundation, powdered blush, deodorants, and soaps. In addition to this, kaolin clay is also used as a functional extender in paints.

Growth in Automotive Industry to Boost the Global Kaolin Market

The rising demand for automobiles globally is favoring the growth of the kaolin market. The automotive industry is one of the major beneficiaries of kaolin products as the industry extensively uses rubber-made components and parts. Kaolin improves the chemical-physical properties and performance of rubber automotive components. Kaolin is widely used in automotive tires to provide stiffness and to reinforce the rubber, bringing tear resistance and tensile strength properties in tires. In addition to this, it also helps in improving the air permeability and gas barrier of inner tire liners, which extends the service life of tires. Furthermore, kaolin finds wide applications in car body seals due to the reduced electrical conductivity, as well as its protection against corrosion. Additionally, kaolin is also used to manufacture automotive components such as fluoroelastomer O-rings for fuel injector seals, gaskets, and hoses. Furthermore, kaolin finds application in manufacturing waterborne paints and coatings, which are extensively used in the automotive industry to paint and coat automobiles’ bodies and surfaces.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Kaolin Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries, such as chemicals and materials, faced unprecedented challenges. The disruptions in the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries hampered the market growth. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for kaolin is expected to rise globally in the next couple of months.

Kaolin Market: Application

Based on application, the kaolin market is segmented into paper, ceramic and sanitaryware, paints and coatings, plastic, rubber, and others. The paper segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for printed paper for advertisements and promotional activities, coupled with the demand for printed packaging grade paper have significantly contributed to the kaolin market growth.

Kaolin Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

American Elements; BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company; Imerys S.A.; Sibelco; Thiele Kaolin Company; I-Minerals Inc.; Kamin LLC; LB MINERALS, Ltd.; and VENETA MINERARIA S.p.a. are the most prominent players operating in the global kaolin market.

