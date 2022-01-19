Over 250k Fellowes AeraMax Air Purifiers are Improving Indoor Air Quality in U.S. Schools
With Fellowes, educators can be confident they are getting safe, commercial-grade units designed to work 24/7 and backed with rigorous testing—that work for today's and tomorrow's needs.”ITASCA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fellowes air purifiers have become a distinct feature in classrooms across 45 states as educators and facilities managers create safer indoor environments for their school populations. Districts such as Jersey City Public Schools in New Jersey, Cherokee County School District in South Carolina, and Alachua County Public Schools in Florida have added a mix of wall-mounted and floor stand Fellowes commercial-grade AeraMax Pro air purifiers for quick, flexible needs. Schools are also placing air purifiers outside the classroom in other shared spaces such as resource rooms, libraries, locker rooms, nurses' offices, conference spaces, and media centers.
— Beth Wright, Fellowes Brands' Vice President of Sales, Americas
Designed with Quality, Innovation, and Care
Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers are designed for commercial, high traffic spaces like classrooms. Notably, Fellowes' air purification solution helps achieve leading scientists' recommended goal of four to six air changes per hour (ACH), meaning the air is refreshed every 10-15 minutes. The purifiers are recognized for their ultra-quiet performance, proprietary smart technology features, easy installation, and backed with a five-year warranty.
"Having a safe and effective solution to provide clean air in the classroom is priority one for a school's community. Therefore, it is important to select a product that is easy for facilities staff to quickly monitor and maintain," shared Jason Jones, Fellowes Director of Air Treatment. "Our purifiers are designed to be maintenance-free with tool-free filter changes completed in just a few minutes, ensuring little downtime, so the air continues to be purified. And with our patented PureView technology, all they need to do is glance at the display to see the air quality status in the room."
Fellowes and our expert Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) consultants are engaged with facilities managers to determine air purification needs throughout buildings. They counsel on ideal product selection and placement, help complete space plan proposals, manage logistics and delivery, and stay engaged in the post-sales experience.
"Having placed thousands of units, our team is well versed in meeting the unique needs of all types of spaces. We know how important it is for schools to make the right decision on the air purifiers they choose, especially if they are leveraging the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) or Governor's Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEERS)," shared Beth Wright, Fellowes Brands' Vice President of Sales, Americas. "With Fellowes, educators can be confident they are getting safe, commercial-grade units designed to work 24/7 and backed with rigorous testing—that work for today's and tomorrow's needs."
Testing and Validation
Customers must keep navigating through variants of SARS-Cov-2. The CDC, ASHRAE, and "healthy building" scientific advocates continue to recommend portable air cleaners using HEPA filtration for protection against SARS-Cov-2. Fellowes AeraMax Pro AM3 and AM4 air purifiers have a four-stage H13 True HEPA filtration system. Fellowes continues to voluntarily put their air purifiers to the test to validate their effectiveness.
In October 2021, Fellowes shared that AeraMax Pro AM3 and AM4 air purifiers demonstrated to neutralize the airborne viral load of SARS-CoV-2 entirely and were able to remove 99.99% of the aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 through a single pass of the purifier in testing under Dr. Alberto Izzotti at the School of Medicine, Department of Experimental Medicine University of Genoa in Genoa, Italy. As it relates to variants, Dr. Izzotti notes, "SARS-CoV-2 mutations do not affect dynamics of its spreading by aerosol particles. As the particulate would remain the same size regardless of the variant, this testing demonstrates AeraMax AM3, and AM4 effectively removes over 99.99% of aerosolized COVID-19 particles."
In addition, Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers demonstrated effective in reducing the aerosolized airborne concentration of Human Coronavirus 229E in a test chamber, reaching 99.99% airborne reduction within one hour of operation by the testing lab, Shanghai WEIPU Chemical Technology Service Company. AeraMax Pro air purifiers have also proven to remove 99.9% of the H1N1 virus within 35 minutes of operation, as certified by Airmid Health Group Limited in Dublin, Ireland. Details around all scientific studies are on fellowes.com.
