Rise in endorsement 5G In Defense Market Growth at a CAGR of 68.4% | Recent Updates By Emergen Research

5G In Defense Market Size – USD 9.31 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Increasing implementation of AI for modernizing military capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in implementation of Internet of Things in military and growing dependency on big data for decision making are some key factors driving market revenue growth

5G in defense market size reached USD 9.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 68.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in military is expected to support market revenue growth during 2021-2028. Besides, increasing dependency on big data for decision making will boost market growth. Large volume real-time data capture using sensors installed on various platforms are processed and analyzed using sophisticated machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.

5G network slicing would enable creation of end-to-end virtual network as per the requirements of the application, which would enable operators to allocate required amount of resources as per network slice, thereby helping in more effective utilization of resources and significant reduction in operational expenditure. These are some major factors driving growth of global 5G in defense market revenue currently.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global 5G in defense market.

Competitor Analysis:

Some major companies in the global market report include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3harris Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson., Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., AeroMobile Communications Ltd., and NVIDIA Corporation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Small cell segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to significantly lower cost than macrocell and transmission of higher frequency waves.

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to low latency and high speed, which would facilitate better connectivity and faster decision making.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the 5G in defense market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic 5G network providers such as Raytheon Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies., AeroMobile Communications Ltd.., NVIDIA Corporation., and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in defense market on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset size, services, platform, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Cell

Picocells

Femtocells

Macrocell

Core Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software-defined Networking (SDN)

Multi-user Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Fog Computing

Chipset Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chipset

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chipset

Millimeter Wave (MMwave) chipset

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides

