DNREC to Present Living Shorelines Community Engagement Webinar Feb. 17

Webinar speaker Capt. Alek Modjeski will discuss case studies of living shoreline projects in New Jersey

The importance of community engagement and involvement in shoreline restoration projects is the topic of a free webinar at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, presented by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee.

The webinar speaker is Capt. Alek Modjeski, a professional ecologist, fisheries biologist, and the habitat restoration program director for the American Littoral Society.

Modjeski will provide an overview of coastal estuarine restoration projects that have a strong emphasis on community engagement and involvement. The presentation will showcase how the use of public and private partnerships create connectivity and resiliency throughout the habitat restoration process. This model includes several case studies of projects conducted throughout New Jersey focusing on the application of living shorelines. The webinar presenter will discuss how these projects goals extend beyond just restoring coastal areas to increase the ecosystem’s resiliency and functionality for the future. A unique feature of the case studies in this lecture will identify the involvement of a workforce consisting of military veterans and volunteers.

The webinar is part of an ongoing virtual series offered by the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, a work group dedicated to facilitating the understanding, peer review and implementation of living shoreline strategy within the state. DNREC’s participation is represented by the DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment program and the DNREC Coastal Training program.

For more information, visit Delaware Living Shorelines. Registration for the webinar and more information about it are also available on the DNREC events and meetings calendar at de.gov/DNRECmeetings.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.