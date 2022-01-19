Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Size, Share, Trends| Global Industry Analysis 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Size –USD 1.44 billion in 2019, Trend –The rise in the implementation of advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising incidence of hydrocephalus and increasing use of shunting procedures are driving the demand for the market.

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising prevalence of hydrocephalus among the worldwide population is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Since 2000, over 370,000 American service embers have suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury), one of the factors of hydrocephalus. It is anticipated that 14.0% of those who have had an extreme brain injury cause hydrocephalus. Besides, the rising incidence of tumors, infectious diseases, and brain hemorrhages among the pediatric population is expected to further drive the market growth.

The treatment of hydrocephalus is a complex process that requires high precision devices to gain the success rate. This has resulted in implementing advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid management devices, which is expected to propel the demand for this technology shortly.

Competitor Analysis:

Key participants include Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Arkis Biosciences Inc. acquired by Integra LifeSciences Corporation. This deal will enhance Integra's position as the global leader in innovative catheter technology and expand its offering for neurocritical care.

The shunts and valve segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.6%, due to this method helps medical practitioners to easily collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

The pediatric segment held the largest market with a share of 51.5% in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of newborn populations' neurological disorders. On the other side, due to the increasing aging population affected by hydrocephalus, the geriatric segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeline, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the market, since cerebrospinal fluid devices are being used in brain surgery and traumatic brain injury treatment.

Regions like North America and Europe are the most stable market for polyolefins. These markets are relatively mature and are expected to witness stagnant growth. Asia Pacific on the other hand holds a lot of potential for growth in the coming years. China holds a significant share of the market within the region and India is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market on the basis of product, patient type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care Product

Shunts & Valves

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

