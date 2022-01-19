VOYCEToken redefining NFTs after partnering with homeless charity, Musicians Making a Difference (MMAD)

Not content with creating a crypto token, the experienced team behind VOYCE are creating an entire tech ecosystem including VOYCEMarket

CORK, IRELAND, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VOYCE ecosystem received another boost, thanks to a new partnership with homeless charity, Musicians Making a Difference (MMAD).

VOYCEToken is a charity orientated crypto token on the Binance Smart Chain. Since launching on PancakeSwap on Nov 1st, VOYCEToken has already acquired over 5000 wallet holders. This isn’t surprising considering the scope of their technical roadmap. Not content with creating a crypto token, the experienced team behind VOYCE are creating an entire tech ecosystem. Voting apps, crypto wallet, NFT’s, crypto exchange and instant payments along with their own blockchain, VOYCEChain, will all form part of a tech environment that is sure to be a major player in the crypto space over the coming years.

VOYCEMarket is redefining the NFT space with its marketplace supporting homeless art, and music NFT collections. Already artists are lining up to partner with VOYCEMarket to ensure a seat at the top table.

CEO of VOYCE, Stephen Collins says: “Since its inception, blockchain technology has had the ability to level the playing field across the globe. Now through the exciting development of VOYCEMarket, VOYCE and MMAD are determined that homeless talent will be rewarded. Homeless people across the world will now have a platform to express their art and also earn the respect they so truly deserve.”

D Minor is a HipHop artist who was mentored by MMAD. At age 11 he found himself homeless. “If it was not for MMAD’s creative therapy programs I don’t know where I would be.” D Minor is now a hero to other young people sleeping rough and he aims to help more young people sleeping rough with the support of MMAD.

D Minor shot to success after appearing on Australia’s Got Talent with his song ‘Concrete Pillow’ which has over 10 million online views. Musicians Making A Difference will be creating exclusive NFT’s to raise funds to transform young homeless lives through music. MMAD has been changing lives for over 20 years and is supported by industry heavyweights like Universal Music & Sony Music.

Co-Founder OF MMAD Dominic Brook says: “We have always known the power of music changes people but we believe there now is an incredible opportunity to harness blockchain and the arts to create a better world.”

VOYCEMarket is one of the first NFT marketplaces dedicated to ensuring the underprivileged can earn a passive income through trading their art and music. Artists will earn the majority share of each sale with a percentage being donated back to homeless charities and to the development of future tech. Although starting with art and music, poetry and literature, VOYCEMarket eventually aims to incorporate much more such as AR/VR and one-to-one experiences with the artists.

“This is really just the beginning. We aim to give the homeless a voice and NFT’s are a great way to get them directly involved in creating a future with hope and empowerment.”

Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD) is an Australian charity that exists to change young lives through music. MMAD uses the power of music, dance & mentoring to inspire young people to make their lives remarkable

