Debbie Waidl of The Freedom From Migraines Method and In the Balance Health Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PENFIELD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A migraine is much more than a bad headache. It is extreme, throbbing head pain accompanied by dizziness, nausea, neck pain, anxiety, depression, brain fog, extreme exhaustion, and digestive issues.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, women face a much higher risk of migraine than men: nearly one in four women suffer from migraines, and it is only recently that they could find even temporary relief.

For many sufferers, migraines significantly diminish their quality of life. While most people only suffer two to four attacks a month, there are some who experience one every day.

Debbie Waidl suffered from chronic migraines every day for 10 years.

“It's hard to end your pain while you're in pain,” says Debbie. “If you're in bed with the lights off, you're not living life.”

Today, Debbie is the founder of In the Balance Health Coaching and The Freedom From Migraines Method, where she supports women who have been suffering with migraines to find a way to end their pain without using pills, quick fixes or risky procedures.

“Our mission is to reduce the number of women who suffer with migraines to zero one woman at a time,” says Debbie. “Each woman can experience their version of migraine freedom and it’s our job to help them achieve that in a way that’s simple and life lasting.”

According to Debbie, migraines are caused by chronic inflammation: our body's way of telling us something is wrong.

“We help our members determine their root cause, what is causing their specific inflammation so they can reduce the severity, duration and frequency of migraines and ultimately bring them lasting migraine freedom.”

Debbie says it all boils down to migraine threshold: the approach she uses in her Freedom From Migraines Method, which focuses on raising the Migraine Threshold and living beneath it. While knowing some of our triggers can be helpful, it really isn't necessary to know every single one. As long as we shift our focus toward living a life that is less inflammatory, we can improve.

“We want women to find balance in their life, to have fun and do what they love to do while at the same time, live in a way that supports their body to health and wellness, says Debbie. “Ending migraines is a happy side effect.”

Finding migraine freedom alone is challenging, which is why so many women are still searching for ways to end their pain. In the Freedom From Migraines Method program, members work towards ending their migraines with support from Debbie, her team, and a community of women who are working on the same goal-migraine freedom.

Says Debbie: “We will do this one woman at a time until we can get all women educated on how to take back the control of their lives migraines stole from them.”

