Fc Fusion Protein Market Trends, Landscape, Business Outlook and Forecasts Research Report 2021-2028

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing usage of Fc fusion proteins for in vivo and in vitro research and increasing use as drugs are some key factors driving global Fc fusion protein market revenue growth

The global Fc fusion protein market size reached USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased use of Fc fusion proteins for in vivo and in vitro research, as well as increased use as drugs are key factors expected to drive robust market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of Fc fusion protein for vaccines is also expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Vaccination is becoming more important as the prevalence of infectious diseases rises around the globe. Increased use of Fc fusion protein for vaccines such as Filovirus vaccines is expected to boost market growth going ahead. In rabbits, mice, and monkeys, the immunogenicity of a CHO-expressed recombinant SARS-CoV-2 S1-Fc fusion protein as a potential COVID-19 vaccine option was studied. The immunogenicity of the S1-Fc fusion protein is strong. Using a pseudovirus neutralization assay, rabbits vaccinated with the S1-Fc fusion protein demonstrated significant viral neutralizing activity.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Fc fusion protein market.

Competitor Analysis:

Some major companies in the market report include Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and 3SBio Inc.

Key Highlights From The Report

Eye diseases segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of Fc fusion protein for treating retinal diseases.

Biosimilar drugs segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Fc fusion protein biosimilars have been utilized in a variety of clinical trials for cancer, chronic inflammatory disorders, HIV/AIDS, and other chronic diseases.

In vivo segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to rising demand for bio-therapeutic drugs.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising demand for drugs based on Fc fusion protein for diabetes treatment.

The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fc fusion protein on the basis of type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Biosimilar Drugs

Brands Drugs

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Eye Diseases

Hemophilia

Autoimmune Disease

Diabetes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In Vitro

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Binding Assays

Microarray Technologies

In Vivo

Bio-therapeutic Drugs

