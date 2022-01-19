Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Status 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Size – USD 7.11 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 2.7%, Market Trends –High prevalence of cardiac diseases

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implantable cardioverter defibrillator market revenue growth is driven by rising focus on public-access defibrillators and training and awareness programs on ICDs

The global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) market size is expected to reach USD 8.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market for implantable cardioverter defibrillators is growing due to an increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases. Surge in risk factors such as obesity and rise in sedentary lifestyle are other key factors driving the growth of ICD market.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator is a small battery powered device placed on an individual’s chest to monitor heart rhythm and detect abnormal heartbeats. The device can deliver electric shocks via wires to fix heart arrhythmias. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increase in global geriatric population are factors fueling growth of the market to a significant extent. Emergence of MRI-compatible implantable cardioverter defibrillator is also expected to contribute to market revenue growth.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market.

Competitor Analysis:

Major companies operating in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort, Sorin Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., and Physio-Control, Inc.

Key Highlights From The Report

Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. S-ICD has advantages over traditional systems, especially for young patients in whom the risk of device-related complications is extremely high. Moreover, S-ICD poses no risk of pneumothorax or vascular injury. S-ICD has cosmetic advantages due to its anatomic location despite its larger size.

Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as these settings are the major point of care for treatment of heart diseases, including cardiac arrest. Rising incidence of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases is driving revenue growth of this segment as hospitals have advanced medical infrastructure and treatment facilities.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to continue to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid economic growth in countries such as India and China. High adoption of implantable cardioverter defibrillators due to emergence of a number of more advanced hospitals in developing countries is expected to contribute to market revenue growth.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transvenous ICD

Single Chamber ICD

Dual Chamber ICD

CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides

