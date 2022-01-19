How to Find the Right Home in the Algarve, southern Portugal
For property buyers or foreign investors wanting to buy property in Portugal, there are some things to consider beforehand ensuring a smart investment.
"Anyone can buy a property, not everyone will buy the right property." Why, where, when and how are the top points to consider when purchasing a property in Portugal.”QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purchasing a home in Portugal is a truly life changing experience. As many are aware, Portugal offers a range of stunning properties scattered across the length and breadth of the country. So, no matter the location, clients are always able to find a gorgeous build that will be sure to tick many boxes.
Understanding that when presented with so many amazing houses for sale in Portugal, the choice might be harder than original planned so it's always worth considering a few things.
What is the purpose of buying a property?
Before deciding on anything else, clients should first consider exactly what the property will be used for. This is likely to help shape the decision, and narrow down possible requirements. Here in Portugal, one of the most popular countries in the world for tourists, it’s not uncommon for properties to be bought with a variety of uses in mind. These include:
- Relocation - It's advised to consider about a larger property to live in as the main property.
- Holiday Home - Think about a home to use throughout the year as a holiday base, which could be a smaller property. This may also be true if the desire is to purchase the home to rent out to other holiday makers that would like to visit Portugal.
- Retirement – Somewhere that is mobility friendly and with less steps would be ideal.
Where to buy a property in Portugal?
Now the reasoning behind buying has been determined, it will shed some indication about what location is the best to buy a property. For example, the Algarve is one of the most popular tourist regions in the country, and for good reason. With plenty to do on a daily basis, a stunning climate and a lively atmosphere, it’s easy to see why holidaymakers choose here as their destination of choice.
For investors or second home owners looking for a holiday home or rental investment, this is an ideal location.
What matters most when buying?
The beauty of Portugal is that it caters to so many different tastes and preferences. It’s likely that no two intentions are going to be the same when buying a house in Portugal, so it’s important to consider the future when deciding on the ideal property.
If clients are looking to invest in a property to obtain a Portugal Golden Visa for example, the budget will need to be altered as the minimum amount required (€280,000 depending on location). Clients might also want to purchase a safe bet so they can be assured of a healthy resale value when moving on.
If the intention is to stay in the new home for prolonged periods, then make sure the surrounding area has been looked at properly before making any concrete offers, such as distance to supermarkets, cafes, bars, restaurants, medical facilities, local transportation etc.
Portugal is a welcoming and fantastic country to live in, but depending on what interests individuals, certain areas might not be the right fit so make sure to speak to an experienced Real Estate Agency who can help determine all the factors above resulting in a savvy and lucrative property purchase.
Ideal Homes Portugal is a multi-award winning real estate agency who helped over 300 foreign investors purchase property in the Algarve in 2021 so are more than equipped to assist individuals purchase property within this region.
