Peter Ward Homes search for new Managing Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- The region’s highly successful and respected House Building firm, Peter Ward Homes, has announced its search for a new Managing Director. The firm, which was established in 1978, has a reputation for quality homes and has been recognised as an award-winning developer that builds homes of distinction.
"The future of the business lies in maintaining the standards of excellence that we have achieved over the past 42 years in terms of exceeding our customer expectations in providing well-built, desirable homes in the right location across the Humber region. The goal for 2022 and beyond is to strengthen the current team by creating several new pivotal roles that will ensure continuity. We’ll start with a significant investment in our people, meet our ambitious targets, and build 100 homes a year for the next ten years. We have a substantial land bank in hand to deliver this objective, and for the first time in the company’s history, we will bring in a new Managing Director to take this work forward." Peter Ward, Chairman, Peter Ward Homes
At Peter Ward, success is celebrated, and individual effort is rewarded with the opportunity to build an exciting and satisfying career as collectively we continue to produce quality homes.
"I am very proud of the team we have here at Peter Ward Homes. There is a lot to be done, but the opportunities ahead are exciting, and we are thrilled to start the process of finding our new Managing Director." Peter Ward, Chairman, Peter Ward Homes
If you have talent, ambition and share our values of integrity, teamwork, and innovation, and would like to know more about the opportunities at the firm, visit https://peterwardhomes.co.uk/
Schaunagh Gleeson
"The future of the business lies in maintaining the standards of excellence that we have achieved over the past 42 years in terms of exceeding our customer expectations in providing well-built, desirable homes in the right location across the Humber region. The goal for 2022 and beyond is to strengthen the current team by creating several new pivotal roles that will ensure continuity. We’ll start with a significant investment in our people, meet our ambitious targets, and build 100 homes a year for the next ten years. We have a substantial land bank in hand to deliver this objective, and for the first time in the company’s history, we will bring in a new Managing Director to take this work forward." Peter Ward, Chairman, Peter Ward Homes
At Peter Ward, success is celebrated, and individual effort is rewarded with the opportunity to build an exciting and satisfying career as collectively we continue to produce quality homes.
"I am very proud of the team we have here at Peter Ward Homes. There is a lot to be done, but the opportunities ahead are exciting, and we are thrilled to start the process of finding our new Managing Director." Peter Ward, Chairman, Peter Ward Homes
If you have talent, ambition and share our values of integrity, teamwork, and innovation, and would like to know more about the opportunities at the firm, visit https://peterwardhomes.co.uk/
Schaunagh Gleeson
DA Creative Studio
01482363005
email us here