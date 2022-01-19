Solid State Drives Market Worth US$ 143,557.0 million by 2029 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Era of Smart SSDs to Provide Growth Opportunities for Solid State Drives Market During 2021–2029

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Solid State Drives Market Forecast to 2029 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Technology, Storage, End User,” the market was valued at US$ 53,829.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 143,557.0 million by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2029.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 53,829.6 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 143,557.0 million by 2029

Growth rate CAGR of 15.0% from2022 to 2029.

Forecast Period 2022-2029

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 216

No. Tables 145

No. of Charts & Figures 100

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Technology, Storage, End-User and Geography

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Relational Analytics Using Smart SSDs

Data processing and code execution techniques are the focus of relational analytics. Smart SSDs are flash storage devices with memory and processing power for handling relational analytic queries. The efficiency of relational analytics for widely scattered data will be increased by utilizing the compute capabilities of SSDs. This lowers the amount of processing power required by the host PC while increasing the computational capability of servers or appliances. Smart SSDs, rather than using regular processors, have their own CPU, which is very efficient in terms of overall price/performance ($/MHz ratio). As a result, incorporating data processing in smart SSDs can minimize the entire database server/energy appliance usage.

The worldwide lockdown to minimize the transmission of the virus has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities, along with production volume across several manufacturers, especially the small & medium enterprise owners. The semiconductor industry took a significant hit as the demand for electronic components was lowered from the industrial sector and end-users. The revenue model for microelectronics has declined as no mass production was carried out during the lockdown period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Solid-State Drives Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries worldwide in a negative manner. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services.

Cloud computing is rapidly becoming one of the most popular methods for businesses and individuals to back up and preserve their data. With the growing variety of cloud platforms-from classic corporate private and new public clouds to personal clouds in homes—the need for SSDs has constantly been expanding. SSDs featuring new interfaces such as PCIe, NVMe, and others have emerged due to technological improvements in solid state storage. PCIe SSDs for cloud computing are becoming more popular due to improved capabilities such as high speed and quick data access. New PCIe SSDs provide excellent performance with low latency and high frequency.

Solid State Drives (SSD) Market - Technology

In terms of market share, the market was dominated by the SLC segment, which accounted for more than 43.5% of the total market share in 2022 and is expected to be at more than 38.0% of the market share by 2029. Solid-state SSDs with SLC holds only one bit of data per cell. As a result, the data can be written and retrieved faster because the cell stores either a 0 or a 1. With 100,000 P/E cycles, SLC delivers the best performance and endurance, allowing it to last longer than other forms of SSD.

Solid State Drives (SSD) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Silicon Power Computer & Communications Inc.; Hangzhou Hikstorage Technology Co., Limited; Western Digital Corporation; and Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP are among the key players in the global Solid State Drives (SSD) market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2021, Kingston announced the launch of Kingston FURY Renegade SSD, a next-generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive for enthusiasts, gamers, and high-power users.

