Shift from Being Driven by the Mind to Living from the Heart & Intuition with the New Book 'Wisdom Beyond What You Know'

Wisdom Beyond What You Know: How to Shift from Being Driven by the Mind to Living from the Heart and Intuition
Best-Selling Author Ulrika Sullivan invites readers to expand beyond the re-run patterns of the mind and shift into heart-centered living in seven steps.GROTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Countless people live their daily lives feeling exhausted, overthinking their every action, and questioning their next goal. This vicious cycle is quite daunting and leaves many wondering if there was more to life’s than repeating past patterns, and through the exercises created by Ulrika Sullivan, they can finally break the loop and step into their own unique power.
Ulrika Sullivan’s multitasking, up-in-her-head, stressful corporate career left her feeling like she was living on autopilot. She didn’t know who she truly was. However, a complete career shift from scientist to intuitive spiritual life coach was carefully orchestrated by the universe to open her up to the deepest level of her soul and purpose. This led to a life-changing “point-of-no-return” epiphany: an undeniable feeling of clarity and way forward is available to everyone when connecting with the inner voice, heart’s desire, and body consciousness.
Sullivan now invites readers to expand beyond the re-run patterns of the mind and shift into heart-centered living. In "Wisdom Beyond What You Know: How to Shift from Being Driven by the Mind to Living from the Heart and Intuition", she presents seven essential, realistic, and actionable inner shifts to connect to the universal wisdom of one's true self:
Commitment – Make a way out of the comfort zone.
Self-Awareness – Know oneself instead of feeling disconnected.
Sovereignty – Stand in power instead of shrinking in codependency.
Embodiment – Be and do instead of staying in learning mode.
Manifestation – Align with ease and wisdom instead of struggle and logic.
Spiritual Practice – Flow with the universe and stay centered and calm instead of feeling alone, scattered, and drained.
With engaging exercises to support a unique experience, "Wisdom Beyond What You Know" teaches the reader how to identify their own mind-driven patterns that may keep them disconnected from themselves. Learn and experience the fundamental components of heart-centered living and how to align, live, and relate beyond the physical, highlighting the importance of energy awareness, creativity, intuition, the body’s wisdom, connection with nature, and universal truths.
Discovering and implementing the seven transformational shifts will help the reader expand beyond what the mind knows by taking action towards a multidimensional living through the heart and intuition, just in time for the new future.
